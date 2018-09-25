 »   »   »  Actress Rambha Blessed With A Baby Boy, Husband Shares The Good News

The charming Rambha was beyond any doubt one of the most popular stars in the Southern cinema during the 1990s. She enjoyed a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, glam on-screen image, sincere performances and bold nature. The actress also made an impact in Bollywood and even worked opposite B-town's 'Bhai' Salman Khan in the 1999 release Judwaa. Now, the lovely lady is in the news for a really sweet reason. As it so happens, Rambha has just been blessed with an adorable baby boy.

The Hitler star's husband Indhran Pathmanatham just took to the social media and shared the good news.

"We are blessed with a baby boy. Born September 23rd at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto. Mother and Baby are fine. Regards, Inthiran. #rambha #rambhababy #babyboy #happyparents," he added.

With this happy development, Rambha has become the mother of three lovely kids. Her first child Laanaya was born in 2011, while the second child Sasha was born in 2015.

Interestingly, some time ago, a few photos from her baby shower had gone viral and created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. In them, she was seen in a regal avatar that she carried off like a boss. Rambha truly still is the queen of hearts and we wish her good luck for the future.

