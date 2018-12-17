English
Adivi Sesh Birthday Special: The Actor Announces Goodachari Sequel

    It is an open secret that the much-loved Adivi Sesh is a reasonably popular name in the Telugu film industry. A gifted and competent actor, he enjoys a good fan following thanks to his dashing looks, effective screen presence, cool nature and bindass attitude. During his successful career, he has starred in quite a few popular films and this has helped him carve a niche for himself. Now, here is some terrific news for his fans.

    Today(December 17, 2018), on the occasion of his birthday, Adivi Sesh took to the social media and confirmed that his sleeper hit Goodachari is all set to get a sequel. He also said that the sequel is going to be 'bigger and badder' than the first part.

    Adivi Sesh

    "Thank you for the lovely wishes. Scripting begins for a Bigger. Badder. Better (sic)," he added.

    The film will be bankrolled by the team behind the first part and it is going to be helmed by the newcomer Rahul Pakala. The rest of the cast is likely to be announced soon.

    In case you did not know, Goodachari was a spy-thriller and revolved around the exploits of a young man who gets drafted into an agency that does not come under the jurisdiction of the government.

    We wish Adivi Sesh a happy birthday and hope that he has a good year ahead.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
