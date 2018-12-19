 »   »   »  Advantage Vinaya Vidheya Rama? Petta Drops Out Of Sankranthi Race; New Date Might Be Announced Soon

Earlier this year, the much-loved Ram Charan became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when the rural drama Rangasthaam opened t a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. At present, the 'Mega Power Star' is gearing up for the release of Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The action-drama has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. Now, here is some big news for all you Ram Charan fans out there.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama was originally scheduled to clash at the box office with the Telugu version of Petta this Sankranthi. However, according to the latest reports, the clash has been averted. Apparently, the Rajinikanth starrer has been delayed and will now hit the screens on January 25, 2019. An official announcement about this is likely to be made soon.

Interestingly, barring 2.0, none of Rajini's recent films have done well in the Telugu states. In fact, Kaala was an absolute disaster. As such, the buzz is that avoiding a clash with Ram Charan's film is the best course of action for the Petta team.

In case you did not know, Petta is touted to be a commercial entertainer and it has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It also stars Trisha and Simran in the lead. On the other hand, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a Boyapati Srinu directorial and it also has Kiara Advani in the lead. Bollywood's Vivek Oberoi will be seen essaying the villain in the film.

Most Read: Is This The Storyline Of Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj Team's Petta Movie?

Source: Cinejosh