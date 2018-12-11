 »   »   »  After Playing The Villain In Savyasachi, Madhavan To Lock Horns With This Telugu Star In His Next?

Last month, the much-loved Madhavan made his Tollywood debut with the much-hyped Savyasachi and added a new dimension to his career. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the thriller featured the versatile actor in a negative role and helped him showcase his range as a performer. Even though Maddy received praise for his work, the film bombed at the box office and turned out to be a big disappointment. Now, it seems that Madhavan is on the verge of bagging his second Tollywood film.

As per the latest report, director Vi Anand is keen on roping in Maddy for his film with Ravi Teja. Apparently, talks have been initiated and one might get some clarity on this pretty soon. If Madhavan does indeed take up the film, he will be seen essaying a negative role in it.

Interestingly, Ravi Teja is going through a bad phase on the professional front. None of his recent films, barring Raja The Great, have really clicked with the audience. And, this has affected his standing in the industry.

Given these circumstances, Madhavan's addition to the film might help its commercial prospects and help the 'Mass Maharaja' get a much-needed hit.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Madhavan. He will next be seen in the big Hindi film Zero which is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. It has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

