After Sri Reddy, Anupama Parameswaran Talks About Sexual Harassment In The Film Industry

By
    A few months ago, the outspoken Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons when she stripped in public and made some scandalous claims about the Telugu film industry. During her 'protest', she claimed that several top producers exploit 'local girls' and then show them the door. She also claimed that they cast girls from Mumbai in their films and ignore the local talent. Thereafter, she levelled a host of shocking claims the likes of Kona Venkat and Nani and left everyone in a state of shock.

    Now, the upcoming actress Anupama Parameswaran has spoken about the sexual harassment faced by women in the film industry. The 'Premam' beauty said that newcomers often face sexual harassment while trying to make a name for themselves in the industry. However, at the same time, Anupama made it clear that she has never faced any such problems during her career.

    Anupama

    Interestingly, of late several actresses have been pretty vocal about the harassment faced by women in the industry. Some time ago, actress Aamani had said that she received several 'indecent offers' during her early years in the industry. Similarly, actresses such as Sandhya Naidu and Honey Rose too have highlighted the existence of casting couch.

    On a related note, Anupama was last seen in Tej I Love You. At present, she is gearing up for the release of Hello Guru Premakosave.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
