 »   »   »  After Sri Reddy, Tollywood Actress Aamani Reveals That She Has Faced Casting Couch

    A few months ago, actress Sri Reddy had stripped in public and cussed Tollywood producers of exploiting 'local girls'. She had also levelled a host of charges against several top producers/directors and left them red-faced. As expected, her allegations put a question mark on the safety of women in the industry and left everyone in a state of shock. After Sri Reddy, actress Sandhya Naidu too spoke about the presence of 'predators' in the industry.

    Now, in a shocking development, seasoned Tollywood actress Aamani has spoken on the murky issue and made a shocking statement.

    'Casting Couch Exists'

    While speaking to the media, Aamani said that casting couch exists and added that she had to face it during her initial years in the industry.

    "I faced casting couch in the initial days of my career. I used to get phone calls from new production companies asking me to visit their guest house without accompanying my mother," she added.

    It Happens In Kollywood As Well, Says Aamani

    The veteran actress added that the evil practice of casting couch is prevalent in the Tamil film industry as well. Interestingly, she is not the first actress to link Kollywood with the casting couch. Earlier this year, Amala Paul had filed a police complaint against a man for trying to 'trade her off'.

    'Only New Production Houses Do It'

    Revealing more about the casting couch problem, she said that only new production houses indulge in such acts. She went on to add that established production houses never try to exploit the actresses.

    About Aamani

    Aamani is quite a reputed name in Tollywood and has been a part of the industry since the early 90s. She is best-known for her critically-acclaimed performance in Shubhalagnam. During her career, she has worked with the likes of Balakrishna, Jagapathy Babu and Mammootty to name a few.

    To Conclude...

    Casting couch is a serious issue and should not be tolerated under any circumstances. Of late several actresses have spoken against/about it and this might go a long way in making the industry a safer place for women.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
