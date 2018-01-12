 »   »   » Agnyaathavaasi Box Office Collections: A Huge Opening

Last couple of days are running high and rampant on a fever called Agnyaathavaasi. The movie has been in constant news for many reasons. It was the most expected combo of Tollywood who were coming together for the third time to hit the bull's eye and then the recent musical sensation of Tamil cinema, Anirudh Ravichander, joining the crew.

Further, the number sentiment where the movie being tagged as the 25th movie of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's career and could as well be the last movie of the actor turned politician unofficially, before he ventures into politics.



The pre-release business has indeed made a colossal trade, which leaves the movie just behind the Baahubali franchise and Kabali. Well, it's not just the pre-release business, but the opening day collections worldwide which has swung the breeze towards the fans and movie's team.



Agnyaathavaasi has pulled in huge figures towards its side and once again has earned the distinguished fourth spot just behind the Baahubali 2, Kabali and Baahubali 1 in the worldwide Day 1 collection tally.



Pre-Release Business Vs Day 1 Ww Collections Based On Territories



Nizam



One of the biggest business hub for Telugu cinema, this could be regarded as one territory where the love and passion towards stars and cinema respectively would be purely based on the merit and not on caste and favouritism.



Sold: 29.1 Cr Earned: 5.45 Cr



A good figure for Day1 but not up to the standards of Pawan Kalyan and for the high distribution costs involved. Jr. NTR still holds the record for highest Day 1 share in this region.



Ceeded



The faction based land where mass masala movies sell more than family oriented flicks. Clearly, Agnyaathavaaasi's poor show here on Day 1 is a testimonial for the above statement. Once again, Jr. NTR is the leader here.



Sold: 16.3 Cr Earned: 3.35 Cr



Vizag



Powerstar has created records in almost all regions of Seemandhra, starting with Uttara Andhra.



Sold: 11.9 Cr Earned: 3.75 Cr



East



Though Pawan Kalyan was not able to cash in more here with Agnyaathavaasi, his previous venture, Katamarayudu, tops the list.



Sold: 8.1 Cr Earned: 2.86 Cr



West



A clean sweep.



Sold: 6.8 Cr Earned: 3.70 Cr



Krishna



Marginally outdoing the previous best, Jai Lava Kusa, and emerging as the biggest.



Sold: 7.1 Cr Earned: 1.83 Cr



Guntur



Miles ahead of the previous best flick, Khaidi No 150.



Sold: 8.9 Cr Earned: 3.78 Cr



Nellore



Sold: 4.1 Cr Earned: 1.64 Cr



Karnataka



Successfully and comfortably beating the record set by Khaidi No 150.



Sold: 10.9 Cr Earned: 5.14 Cr



Rest of India & Overseas



A record of sorts once again here with the majority of the share coming in from the USA.



Sold: 21.8 Cr Earned: 7.7 Cr



The movie has made a terrific business of 160Cr which is inclusive of theatricals and satellite/audio rights. Agnyaathavaasi is required to earn back a bare minimum of 125 Cr to achieve the break-even mark and anything below the said figure would go down in terms of commercial aspects.



Agnyathavaasi has toppled a lot of records with some unimaginable statistics, however, considering the business of the venture, these numbers appear to be mediocre for now and especially after the disastrous word of mouth, they seem to be a lot more timid.



Going ahead, the movie is required to make steep long walk towards the definite victory point which looks quite slim from here as of now.



The exact picture on the movie's status unfolds over the weekend.