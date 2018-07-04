 »   »   »  Agnyaathavaasi To Officer: Most Disappointing Telugu Films From The First Half Of 2018

Agnyaathavaasi

Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi hit the screens during Sankranthi and opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving unflattering reviews from all corners. The negative WOM soon caught up with the film and it ultimately proved to be a disappointment for all concerned. Agnyaathavaasi also had Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi in the lead.

Touch Chesi Chudu

The year started on a bad note for Ravi Teja when his Touch Chesi Chudu opened to a poor response at the box office and failed to impress the critics. Shot against a budget of Rs 30 Crore, it ended with a final distributor's share of Rs 9 Crore and proved to be a disaster. Touch Chesi Chudu also featured Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor in the lead.

Naa Peru Surya

Featuring Tollywood's 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun in the lead, Naa Peru Surya was one of the biggest releases of the year and hit the screens on May 4, 2018. Unfortunately, it underperformed at the box office and its distributors suffered losses.

Nela Ticket

The second Ravi Teja starrer to feature on the list, Nela Ticket hit the theatres on May 25, 2018 and proved to be a box office dud. It ended with a distributor's share of around Rs 9.5 Crore and received negative reviews.

Officer

Officer marked Nagarjuna's first film with Ram Gopal Varma in over two decades and hit the screens on June 1, 2018. Featuring the veteran actor in the role of a cop, it sank without a trace and failed to impress the movie buffs.