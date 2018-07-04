English
 »   »   »  Agnyaathavaasi To Officer: Most Disappointing Telugu Films From The First Half Of 2018

    The year 2017 was a rather eventful one for the fans of Telugu cinema. The Baahubali 2 juggernaut created quite a few records at the box office and ended up redefining the tenets of the film industry. Similarly, the path-breaking Arjun Reddy became a hit with the audience thanks to its bold content and raw presentation. In other words 2017 raised the bar for Tollywood. When 2018 kicked off many felt that it would be an equally good year for Telugu cinema.

    However, the reality is a bit different. While several good films have hit the screens so far, the fact remains that the year has been a rocky one for the industry as some big films have failed miserably at the BO. With 2018 in its seventh month, here is a look at biggest duds that marred the first half.

    Agnyaathavaasi

    Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi hit the screens during Sankranthi and opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving unflattering reviews from all corners. The negative WOM soon caught up with the film and it ultimately proved to be a disappointment for all concerned. Agnyaathavaasi also had Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi in the lead.

    Touch Chesi Chudu

    The year started on a bad note for Ravi Teja when his Touch Chesi Chudu opened to a poor response at the box office and failed to impress the critics. Shot against a budget of Rs 30 Crore, it ended with a final distributor's share of Rs 9 Crore and proved to be a disaster. Touch Chesi Chudu also featured Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor in the lead.

    Naa Peru Surya

    Featuring Tollywood's 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun in the lead, Naa Peru Surya was one of the biggest releases of the year and hit the screens on May 4, 2018. Unfortunately, it underperformed at the box office and its distributors suffered losses.

    Nela Ticket

    The second Ravi Teja starrer to feature on the list, Nela Ticket hit the theatres on May 25, 2018 and proved to be a box office dud. It ended with a distributor's share of around Rs 9.5 Crore and received negative reviews.

    Officer

    Officer marked Nagarjuna's first film with Ram Gopal Varma in over two decades and hit the screens on June 1, 2018. Featuring the veteran actor in the role of a cop, it sank without a trace and failed to impress the movie buffs.

