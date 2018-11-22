 »   »   »  Allu Arjun Proves That He Is A Cool Dad As He Attends Daughter Arha's Birthday Bash; View Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Nov 21, 2018 at 3:30am PST

Adorable!

In this photo, Bunny can be seen feeding his daughter the birthday cake. Needless to say, the child looks adorable and seems to be enjoying her star dad's company to the fullest. The Gangotri actor looks smart and can be seen enjoying the tender moment to the fullest.

Priceless!

Here, Allu Arjun can be seen posing for a golden photo with his daughter and her friends. We are sure, the little ones must have been thrilled to share the frame with Bunny.

Nature Lover!

This photo clearly proves that little Arha is quite a nature lover. Here is she can be seen getting her hands dirty and that too quite literally.

On The Work Front

While Allu Arjun is going through a terrific phase in personal life, things are not going too well for him on the professional front. He was last seen in Naa Peru Surya which bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. He is yet to announce his next film. However, the buzz is that he'll soon be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas. Moreover, it has also been rumoured that he is keen to act in the Telugu remake of the Kollywood hit 96.