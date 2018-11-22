 »   »   »  Allu Arjun Proves That He Is A Cool Dad As He Attends Daughter Arha's Birthday Bash; View Photos

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It is no secret that the dashing Allu Arjun is one of the most talented young stars in Tollywood. The 'Stylish Star' enjoys a pretty enviable fan following thanks to his lively screen presence and mesmerising dancing skills. During his illustrious career, Allu Arjun has starred in quite a few popular films and this has helped him become a force to be reckoned with. Now, the Allu Arjun is in the limelight for a sweet reason. A few photos from his daughter's second birthday celebrations are creating a buzz on the social for all the right reasons. Here is a look at these priceless photos.
Adorable!
In this photo, Bunny can be seen feeding his daughter the birthday cake. Needless to say, the child looks adorable and seems to be enjoying her star dad's company to the fullest. The Gangotri actor looks smart and can be seen enjoying the tender moment to the fullest.
Priceless!
Here, Allu Arjun can be seen posing for a golden photo with his daughter and her friends. We are sure, the little ones must have been thrilled to share the frame with Bunny.
Nature Lover!
This photo clearly proves that little Arha is quite a nature lover. Here is she can be seen getting her hands dirty and that too quite literally.
On The Work Front
While Allu Arjun is going through a terrific phase in personal life, things are not going too well for him on the professional front. He was last seen in Naa Peru Surya which bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. He is yet to announce his next film. However, the buzz is that he'll soon be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas. Moreover, it has also been rumoured that he is keen to act in the Telugu remake of the Kollywood hit 96.
