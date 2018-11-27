 »   »   »  Allu Arjun Reveals That He Is A Big Fan Of This Bollywood Classic

There's no denying the fact that the charming Allu Arjun is one of the most successful young stars in Tollywood. The 'Stylish Star' enjoys a pretty solid fan following thanks to his electrifying screen presence and impressive dancing skills. During his eventful career, Bunny has been a part of quite a few popular films and this has helped him become a synonym for success. Now, the actor is in the news for a sweet reason.

As it so happens, Allu Arjun just took to Instagram and revealed that he is a big fan of the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He further added that Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana is is favourite song from the Shahrukh Khan starrer.

"Tuje Dekha tho ye jana sanam ... ❤️ I felt the highest magic moment of my Life when I watched it in 1995... and today after 23years I watched it again , and I felt that same magic n that love in my deepest heart . Highest cinematic moment of my life then , now n Forever ❤️ #ddlj #srk #kajol #srkajol #yrf #yashchopra #tujedekhatoyejanasanam," he added.

Well, this is quite a sweet post and it's bound to create a buzz in the industry.

On a related note, Allu Arjun was last seen in the action-drama Naa Peru Surya which hit the screens earlier this year. Unfortunately, it did not live up to the expectations.

Most Read: Allu Arjun To Star In The Telugu Remake Of This Recent Tamil Hit?