 »   »   »  Allu Arjun’s Next To Be Directed by Parasuram And Not Trivikram Srinivas?

Earlier this year, the much-loved Allu Arjun received a big shock when Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. Directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film featured Bunny in the role of a soldier and received unflattering reviews because of its lacklustre screenplay. With the setback in the past, the 'Stylish Star' is all set to zero in on his next project. Although nothing has been confirmed, the buzz is that he'll be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas.

Now, it seems that there is a change in plans. The upcoming director Parasuram recently announced that that his next film is going to be with a leading Telugu hero.

According to a leading website, the Geetha Govindam director's next might be with none other than Allu Arjun.

The website further reports that the film will be bankrolled by Bunny Vas. If this is indeed true, then the Trivikram film might take a backseat. It should also help

Parasuram add a new dimension to his career.

Interestingly, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds of late about Bunny's next film. A while ago, it was rumoured that he was keen on playing the lead role in the 96 remake. However, this rumour turned out to be false.

As such, it will be worth watching if Allu Arjun's film with Parasuram does indeed happen...