 »   »   »  Allu Arjun To Team Up With Trivikram Srinivas For His Next?

Earlier this year, the dashing Allu Arjun suffered a big setback on the professional front when his Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office and failed to impressive the critics. Directed by the writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi, the action-drama featured Allu Arjun in the role of a soldier and its failure left the fans in a state of shock. With Naa Peru Surya in the rearview, Bunny is going through scripts and he's likely to zero in on his next film pretty soon.

Now, here is some exciting news for all you Allu Arjun fans. The buzz is that he will soon be collaborating with the much-loved film-maker Trivikram Srinivas. Apparently, the 'Stylish Star' has reached out the film-maker and made it clear that he is ready to wait for him.

If this indeed happens, it is going to create a good amount of buzz in the Telugu film industry. Let us hope that the fans get some clarity on the matter soon.

On a related note, Trivikram's latest film Aravinda Sametha hit the screens on Thursday(October 11, 2018) and opened to a good response at the box office. The film's success has helped the director put the Agnyaavaasi debacle behind him. Aravinda Sametha features Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

