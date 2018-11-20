English
 »   »   »  Amar Akbar Anthony Day 4 Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja's Film Runs Out Of Steam

Amar Akbar Anthony Day 4 Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja's Film Runs Out Of Steam

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It is an open secret that Ravi Teja is going through a terrible phase on the professional front these days. Earlier this year, the 'Mass Maharaja' received some bad news when Touch Chesi Chudu bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. Thereafter, he returned to the big screen with Nela Ticket. Unfortunately, the Kalyan Krishna directorial turned out to be a damp squib and sank without a trace. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Amar Akbar Anthony.

    The film hit the screens on November 16, 2018, and opened to a decent response at the box office. Thereafter, it failed to show much growth over the weekend. Here is the latest update.

    Day 4 Collections

    According to the latest trade estimates, Amar Akbar Anthony collected nearly Rs 1.5 Crore at the AP/TS box office on Monday (Nov 19, 2018) and crashed big time. This figure is merely 30 per cent of what the film had collected on Sunday (November 18, 2018) and this is a cause of worry for the Amar Akbar Anthony team.

    Taxiwala Destroys AAA

    The Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala hit the screens on Saturday (November 17, 2018) and opened to good response at the box office. It seems that the positive buzz helped it become the top choice of the fans. And, as expected, this completely wrecked Amar Akbar Anthony. This is indeed a big setback for Ravi Teja and his fans.

    The WOM Is Unfavourable

    The consensus is that Amar Akbar Anthony is a disappointing and ordinary film that has no saving grace. Several critics have said that the plot is as old as the hills, while the writing is simply dismal. As such, the WOM is quite unfavourable and this might not bode well for AAA.

    To Conclude...

    Given the negative reviews and Ravi Teja's waning popularity, Amar Akbar Anthony is unlikely to show much growth in the days to come. As such, it is all to become Ravi Teja's third flop in a row. The Mass Maharaja needs to select better films in order to have any chance of reviving his career.

    Most Read: Amar Akbar Anthony Box Office Collections (Day 1): Ravi Teja's Film Opens On An Average Note

    Read more about: amar akbar anthony ravi teja
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue