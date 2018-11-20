 »   »   »  Amar Akbar Anthony Day 4 Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja's Film Runs Out Of Steam

Day 4 Collections

According to the latest trade estimates, Amar Akbar Anthony collected nearly Rs 1.5 Crore at the AP/TS box office on Monday (Nov 19, 2018) and crashed big time. This figure is merely 30 per cent of what the film had collected on Sunday (November 18, 2018) and this is a cause of worry for the Amar Akbar Anthony team.

Taxiwala Destroys AAA

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala hit the screens on Saturday (November 17, 2018) and opened to good response at the box office. It seems that the positive buzz helped it become the top choice of the fans. And, as expected, this completely wrecked Amar Akbar Anthony. This is indeed a big setback for Ravi Teja and his fans.

The WOM Is Unfavourable

The consensus is that Amar Akbar Anthony is a disappointing and ordinary film that has no saving grace. Several critics have said that the plot is as old as the hills, while the writing is simply dismal. As such, the WOM is quite unfavourable and this might not bode well for AAA.

To Conclude...

Given the negative reviews and Ravi Teja's waning popularity, Amar Akbar Anthony is unlikely to show much growth in the days to come. As such, it is all to become Ravi Teja's third flop in a row. The Mass Maharaja needs to select better films in order to have any chance of reviving his career.