Amar Akbar Anthony Box Office Verdict: Ravi Teja's Film Flops Big Time

By
    The much-loved Ravi Teja is going through a terrible phase on the professional front these days. A few months ago, the 'Mass Maharaja' suffered a big setback when the action-comedy Nela Ticket opened to an underwhelming response at the box office and ended up being a complete failure. Directed by the newcomer Kalyan Krishna, Nela Ticket failed to click with the critics and lef Ravi Teja's fans heartbroken. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest film Amar Akbar Anthony.

    The Srinu Vaitla directorial hit the screens on November 16, 2018 and it seems to have failed to meet the expectations. Here is the complete report.

    A Flop!

    As per the latest trade reports, Amar Akbar Anthony is going to end its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 6 Crore. Similarly, the AP/TS share will be around Rs 5.20 Crore. Considering the fact that both Ravi Teja and Srinu Vaitla are established names, such figures are simply not good enough.

    Did The Negative WOM Kill AAA?

    Amar Akbar Anthony never really clicked with the critics. Most of them said that it was a lacklustre and unoriginal attempt at storytelling. The screenplay too was ripped apart for being unengaging. Ravi Teja received some praise for delivering a sincere performance but this was not enough to save the film from the wrath of the movie goers. As such, the WOM was extremely negative and this wrecked the film in Week 1 itself.

    Taxiwala Overpowers AAA

    The Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala hit the screens on November 17, 2018 and it got off to the fabulous response at the box office. The young star's popularity helped the film emerge as the top pick of Gen Y. And, as expected, this made things even more difficult for Amar Akbar Anthony.

    End Of The Road For Ravi Teja?

    Amar Akbar Anthony is Ravi Teja's third consecutive flop this year. And, this clearly indicates that his popularity is on the decline. The Krishna actor needs to choose his roles more carefully and experiment with his on-screen image. If his next few releases too tank at the BO, his standing might suffer irreparable damage.

