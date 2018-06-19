 »   »   »  Amidst Reports Of Anushka Shetty Planning To Get Married, Prabhas Comments On His Marriage Plans

The dashing Prabhas is one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema and enjoys a pan-India fan following. Over the past few years, he has been in the news because of his impending marriage and rumoured affairs. And recently, rumours of him planning to tie the knot soon began doing the rounds again and this created a buzz amongst movie buffs.

Now, Prabhas has reacted to the rumours in the most hard-hitting way possible. On being asked about his marriage plans, the 'Rebel Star' said that it is his 'personal matter' and he will not talk about it in public. He added that he will talk about the matter only when things are finalised.

"It is my personal matter. I don't want to comment or reveal anything now," he added.

Interestingly, this comes days after it was reported that Anushka Shetty was planning to get married by the end of the year.

In case you did not know, rumours of Prabhas being in a relationship with his Billa co-star have been doing the rounds for a long time. Even though both the stars have made it clear that they are 'just friends', the rumours refuse to go away. Reacting to the rumoured affair, Prabhas had once said that such things happen every time two stars do several films together.

Similarly, Anushka had made it clear that she has no plans of marrying Tollywood's 'Darling'.

Regardless of what happens in their personal lives, we wish them good luck and hope that they keep entertaining us with their films.

On a related note, Prabhas is currently shooting for Saaho which is an action-thriller and is being directed by Sujeeth. The film also features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and might hit the screens in 2019. Its supporting cast features names such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay.

On the other hand, Anushka was last seen in the commercially successful Bhaagamathie. At present, she has a film titled Silence in her kitty. All in all, Pranushka fans have plenty to look forward to.