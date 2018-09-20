English
 »   »   »  ANR 94th Birth Anniversary Special: Sumanth Looks Exactly Like 'Natasamrat' In The NTR Biopic

ANR 94th Birth Anniversary Special: Sumanth Looks Exactly Like 'Natasamrat' In The NTR Biopic

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    As far as fans of Telugu cinema are concerned, the legendary ANR is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. The thespian was an inseparable part of the Telugu film industry during its 'golden years' and gave movie buffs countless memories. He enjoyed a strong fan following thanks to his charismatic personality and subtle style of acting. Now, here is some great news for all you ANR fans out there.

    Today (September 20, 2018), on the occasion of ANR's 94th birth anniversary, the makers of the NTR biopic have revealed Sumanth's look from the film. The actor plays the 'Natasamrat' in the film and he seems to have transformed into ANR quite well.

    Sumanth As ANR

    Not surprisingly, Sumanth's ANR look brought back several fond memories and left the fans nostalgic. They remembered the legend and said that he would live on forever in their hearts.

    In case you did not know, ANR began his acting career with the 1941 release Dharma Patni and soon became an integral part of the film world. Some of his most notable films include Devadasu, Aatma Bandhuvulu and Meghasandesam. After an enviable career that spanned over several decades, he passed away in 2014. His last film Manam was released shortly after his death and it became a hit. In it, he was seen alongside son Nagarjuna and grandson Naga Chaitanya.

    On a related note, the NTR biopic is being directed by Krish and features Balakrishna in the lead. ANR was NTR's contemporary and shared a lovely rapport with him. As such, his character is going to be an important part of the film. The NTR biopic is slated to hit the screens sometime next year.

    Read more about: anr sumanth
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue