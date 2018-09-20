 »   »   »  ANR 94th Birth Anniversary Special: Sumanth Looks Exactly Like 'Natasamrat' In The NTR Biopic

As far as fans of Telugu cinema are concerned, the legendary ANR is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. The thespian was an inseparable part of the Telugu film industry during its 'golden years' and gave movie buffs countless memories. He enjoyed a strong fan following thanks to his charismatic personality and subtle style of acting. Now, here is some great news for all you ANR fans out there.

Today (September 20, 2018), on the occasion of ANR's 94th birth anniversary, the makers of the NTR biopic have revealed Sumanth's look from the film. The actor plays the 'Natasamrat' in the film and he seems to have transformed into ANR quite well.

Not surprisingly, Sumanth's ANR look brought back several fond memories and left the fans nostalgic. They remembered the legend and said that he would live on forever in their hearts.

Happy Birthday Legend ANR Garu 🙏🙏

Trend Setter for a reason 💪💪#ANRLivesOn #ANRJayanthi



Thanks for giving us the stylish KING @iamnagarjuna 😍😍



Style is inbuilt in Akkineni's blood pic.twitter.com/7LXNvQ8hcU — King Sudarshan (@gsudarshang) September 20, 2018

My father's favourite Hero .The king of Romance #ANRLivesOn 🙏🙏🙏 — KadiriNagamani (@kadirinag9) September 20, 2018

Natasamrat #ANR garu dual role lo Bapu-Mullapudi combinationlo Vachina Biggest Musical Hit. Swara Brahma KV Mahadevan Musical (20/09/1969) #ANRLivesOn



Evergreen Album :



టాటా..వీడుకోలు

భూమ్మీద సుఖపడితే

హవ్వారే హవ్వ

తోటలోకి రాకురా

నను పాలింపగ

బడిలో ఏముందిhttps://t.co/AwMqndtFok pic.twitter.com/TWynXRiJpq — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 20, 2018

In case you did not know, ANR began his acting career with the 1941 release Dharma Patni and soon became an integral part of the film world. Some of his most notable films include Devadasu, Aatma Bandhuvulu and Meghasandesam. After an enviable career that spanned over several decades, he passed away in 2014. His last film Manam was released shortly after his death and it became a hit. In it, he was seen alongside son Nagarjuna and grandson Naga Chaitanya.

On a related note, the NTR biopic is being directed by Krish and features Balakrishna in the lead. ANR was NTR's contemporary and shared a lovely rapport with him. As such, his character is going to be an important part of the film. The NTR biopic is slated to hit the screens sometime next year.