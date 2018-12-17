 »   »   »  Antariksham 9000 KMPH Garners Extremely Good Reviews At The Censor Table

Antariksham 9000 KMPH, directed by Sankalp Reddy and featuring Varun Tej in the lead role is gearing up for a big release in this week. The film has been slated to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. There are huge expectations bestowed on the film, which is a space based movie.

According to a report by Cinejosh.com, Antariksham 9000 KMPH's censoring has been completed and the film has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board. The report also adds that the members who watched the movie are extremely happy with the film, especially the screenplay penned by Sankalp Reddy and how he has pulled off such a concept with limited budget.

At the same time, report also sheds a light on the basic storyline of the movie. Reportedly, the film revolves around a satellite named Mira, which is a communication satellite that goes off track in the space. This causes a concern as this will go on to affect the communication system across the globe. Meanwhile, the mission is given to Dev, the character played by Varun Tej and how he puts back the satellite on the track is reportedly, what the film is about.

Apart from Varun Tej, Antariksham 9000 KMPH also features actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahman etc., in important roles.