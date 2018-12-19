 »   »   »  Antariksham 9000 KMPH Has Done A Good Pre-release Business?

Nizam And Andhra Pradesh Regions

According to the report, Antariksham 9000 KMPH has done a pre-release business of approximately 16.5 Crores from Nizam and Andhra Pradesh regions in total. Reportedly, In Nizam alone the Telugu theatrical rights have been sold for 6 Crores.

Overseas Regions

Reportedly, the theatrical rights of Antariksham 9000 KMPH in the overseas region have been sold for 3.5 Crores, which are indeed good numbers. In total, the film has done a total pre-release business of 21 Crores as of now.

To Be A Hit At The Box Office

The report also carries a few details regarding the collections of the film to earn a hit status. It has been mentioned that the movie has to earn in between 21 to 25.19 Crores to earn a hit status. At the same time, the film can earn a blockbuster status if it goes on fetch a share in between 31.5 to 42 Crores.

The Box Office Prospects

As mentioned above, the expectations on Antariksham 9000 KMPH are huge. If the film opens to good reviews, the movie is sure to go on attain the big numbers. At the same time, the film will have Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Dhanush's Maari 2 as its competitors at the box office in this season.