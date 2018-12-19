English
 »   »   »  Antariksham 9000 KMPH Has Done A Good Pre-release Business?

Antariksham 9000 KMPH Has Done A Good Pre-release Business?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Antariksham 9000 KMPH is one among the two Telugu movies that will be gracing the big screens on December 21,2018. The film, which has been directed promises to be something really different from the routine movie and there are huge expectations on the box office performances of the movie as well. Antariksham 9000 KMPH will make a big release and now, reports have been doing the rounds regarding the theatrical rights of the movie. The website Andhraboxoffice.com has come up with the exact details regarding the pre-release business that the film has done. Read on to know more about the same.

    Nizam And Andhra Pradesh Regions

    According to the report, Antariksham 9000 KMPH has done a pre-release business of approximately 16.5 Crores from Nizam and Andhra Pradesh regions in total. Reportedly, In Nizam alone the Telugu theatrical rights have been sold for 6 Crores.

    Overseas Regions

    Reportedly, the theatrical rights of Antariksham 9000 KMPH in the overseas region have been sold for 3.5 Crores, which are indeed good numbers. In total, the film has done a total pre-release business of 21 Crores as of now.

    To Be A Hit At The Box Office

    The report also carries a few details regarding the collections of the film to earn a hit status. It has been mentioned that the movie has to earn in between 21 to 25.19 Crores to earn a hit status. At the same time, the film can earn a blockbuster status if it goes on fetch a share in between 31.5 to 42 Crores.

    The Box Office Prospects

    As mentioned above, the expectations on Antariksham 9000 KMPH are huge. If the film opens to good reviews, the movie is sure to go on attain the big numbers. At the same time, the film will have Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Dhanush's Maari 2 as its competitors at the box office in this season.

    Read more about: antariksham 9000 kmph varun tej
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 16:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue