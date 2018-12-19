 »   »   »  Antariksham 9000 KMPH Has Done A Good Pre-release Business?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Antariksham 9000 KMPH is one among the two Telugu movies that will be gracing the big screens on December 21,2018. The film, which has been directed promises to be something really different from the routine movie and there are huge expectations on the box office performances of the movie as well. Antariksham 9000 KMPH will make a big release and now, reports have been doing the rounds regarding the theatrical rights of the movie. The website Andhraboxoffice.com has come up with the exact details regarding the pre-release business that the film has done. Read on to know more about the same.
Nizam And Andhra Pradesh Regions
According to the report, Antariksham 9000 KMPH has done a pre-release business of approximately 16.5 Crores from Nizam and Andhra Pradesh regions in total. Reportedly, In Nizam alone the Telugu theatrical rights have been sold for 6 Crores.
Overseas Regions
Reportedly, the theatrical rights of Antariksham 9000 KMPH in the overseas region have been sold for 3.5 Crores, which are indeed good numbers. In total, the film has done a total pre-release business of 21 Crores as of now.
To Be A Hit At The Box Office
The report also carries a few details regarding the collections of the film to earn a hit status. It has been mentioned that the movie has to earn in between 21 to 25.19 Crores to earn a hit status. At the same time, the film can earn a blockbuster status if it goes on fetch a share in between 31.5 to 42 Crores.
The Box Office Prospects
As mentioned above, the expectations on Antariksham 9000 KMPH are huge. If the film opens to good reviews, the movie is sure to go on attain the big numbers. At the same time, the film will have Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Dhanush's Maari 2 as its competitors at the box office in this season.