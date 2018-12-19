English
Antariksham 9000 KMPH Pre-release Event: Ram Charan Attends The Big Function!

By
    Mega Prince Varun Tej is on a perfect career track and is having a dream run with back-to-back super hits at the Box-office. Post the super-hit Tholi Prema, Tej is all set to entertain the audience as an astronaut with Antariksham 9000 KMPH under the direction of Sankalp Reddy, the man who has proven himself with the huge Blockbuster, Ghazi. The pre-release event of the movie was held last night and here are some of the highlights of the function.

    Sankalp Reddy

    The talented package kept his speech at a very crisp level stating that action should speak more than words. He requested fans to watch and asked them to share their comments and feedback than himself, speaking about his own product.

    Varun Tej

    Varun thanked the entire cast and crew of the flick as he mentioned that a movie of this genre would require the blood and sweat of every technician associated with. His pursuit of getting into the skin of challenging roles time and again was fulfilled by Sankalp in this movie and the Mega Prince assured fans and audience that this would stand as a pride of Telugu cinema. On a lighter note, he urged Sankalp to make a normal movie on ground as his debut flick was shot underwater and this being in space.

    Varun responded to fans persistent chant of "Powerstar" by stating that though his uncle wasn't present in the venue, the void was filled by his brother, Megapower Star Ram Charan. The tall and handsome actor thanked the Rangasthalam actor for gracing the event and filling in the shoes of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

    Ram Charan

    The happening actor whose movie is all set to hit screens this Sankranti, was the chief guest of the event. Charan took his time in mentioning every stakeholder involved in the movie and had some great words for them. The Mega successor opened up that it wasn't just Varun Tej who was the reason for his presence in the event, but the mind-boggling trailer which made him accept the invitation instantly. He also revealed that there have been a couple of instances where he was a bit jealous of his younger brother's movies and script selection.

    Charan too emphasized the fact that his "Baabai", Pawan Kalyan, is doing a great job in politics and it is just a matter of time for the youngsters to inculcate and follow his words.

    Antariksham 9000 KMPH stars Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari, Lavanya Tripathi, Satyadev, Rahman & Srinivas Avasarala in the main lead. Being directed by Sankalp Reddy, the science fiction thriller is bankrolled by Rajeev Reddy and Director Krish under First Frame Entertainments. Music is rendered by Prashant Vihari while the camera is cranked by Gnanashekhar VS. The flick is all set to release on 21st of this month.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
