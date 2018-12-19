 »   »   »  Antariksham 9000 KMPH Pre-release Event: Ram Charan Attends The Big Function!

Sankalp Reddy

The talented package kept his speech at a very crisp level stating that action should speak more than words. He requested fans to watch and asked them to share their comments and feedback than himself, speaking about his own product.

Varun Tej

Varun thanked the entire cast and crew of the flick as he mentioned that a movie of this genre would require the blood and sweat of every technician associated with. His pursuit of getting into the skin of challenging roles time and again was fulfilled by Sankalp in this movie and the Mega Prince assured fans and audience that this would stand as a pride of Telugu cinema. On a lighter note, he urged Sankalp to make a normal movie on ground as his debut flick was shot underwater and this being in space.

Varun responded to fans persistent chant of "Powerstar" by stating that though his uncle wasn't present in the venue, the void was filled by his brother, Megapower Star Ram Charan. The tall and handsome actor thanked the Rangasthalam actor for gracing the event and filling in the shoes of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Ram Charan

The happening actor whose movie is all set to hit screens this Sankranti, was the chief guest of the event. Charan took his time in mentioning every stakeholder involved in the movie and had some great words for them. The Mega successor opened up that it wasn't just Varun Tej who was the reason for his presence in the event, but the mind-boggling trailer which made him accept the invitation instantly. He also revealed that there have been a couple of instances where he was a bit jealous of his younger brother's movies and script selection.

Charan too emphasized the fact that his "Baabai", Pawan Kalyan, is doing a great job in politics and it is just a matter of time for the youngsters to inculcate and follow his words.