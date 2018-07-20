English
 »   »   »  Anushka Shetty Completes 13 Years , Here Is A Look At 5 Films That Make Her A 'Lady Superstar'

Anushka Shetty Completes 13 Years , Here Is A Look At 5 Films That Make Her A 'Lady Superstar'

    It is no secret that the charming and lively Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Lady Superstar' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, bold on-screen image, remarkable range as a performer and humble nature. Over the years, she has delivered some stunning performances and this has established her as an artiste par excellence. Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome reason. As it so happens, Anushka made her Tollywood debut on this very day(July 20) exactly 13 years ago. With Anushka mania running wild, her is a look at 5 unforgettable films that make her the queen of hearts.

    Bhaagamathie

    Directed by G Ashok, Bhaagamathie was a horror-thriller and featured Anushka in the role of an IAS officer who undergoes a shocking transformation. Released this Republic Day, it did well at the box office and impressed the critics. It also featured Jayaram and Unni Mukundan in the lead.

    Baahubali 2

    Directed by maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 featured Anushka in the role of a daring queen named Devasena and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. As expected, the lovely lady did full justice to her role and left the fans asking for more. Baahubali 2 had Prabhas in the titular role.

    Rudhramadevi

    The Gunasekhar directorial revolved around the life of a queen and featured Anushka in the titular role. Released in 2015, it did reasonably well at the box office and received decent reviews. It also featured Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun in the lead.

    Arundhati

    A horror-thriller, Arundhati is regarded as one of the classics of Telugu cinema. It featured a dark theme and helped Anushka showcase her abilities as an actress to the fullest. Upon release, the film received rave reviews and this helped her bag the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actress'

    Super

    The film which started it all, Super was directed by ace film-maker Puri Jagannadh and featured a massy storyline. In it, Anushka played the role of Nagarjuna's lover and stole the show with her on-screen antics. The film was later dubbed in Hindi as Robbery.

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 18:34 [IST]
