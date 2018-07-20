 »   »   »  Anushka Shetty Completes 13 Years , Here Is A Look At 5 Films That Make Her A 'Lady Superstar'

Related Articles
- Amidst Reports Of Anushka Shetty Planning To Get Married, Prabhas Comments On His Marriage Plans
- Anushka Shetty To Tie The Knot By The End Of The Year?
- Mammootty And Anushka Shetty To Team Up For A Movie?
- REASON IS SURPRISING! Anushka Shetty REJECTS A Bollywood Offer & Prabhas Is To Be Solely Blamed
- WHY SO ANGRY? Anushka Shetty LOST Her Cool When Asked About Prabhas; Gives A Very BLUNT Reply!
- Bhaagamathie Box Office: The Anushka Shetty Starrer Strikes Gold!
- WHO IS THAT LUCKY GIRL? This Person CONFIRMED That Prabhas Is Getting Married This Year!
- WHAT WENT WRONG? Anushka Shetty's SHOCKING REACTION; Says Definitely NOT Getting Married To Prabhas
- NO MISUNDERSTANDING! Prabhas Is Dying To Work With Alleged Girlfriend Anushka Shetty; Details Inside
- Baahubali Hangover In Bhaagamathie? Anushka Shetty Just IMITATED Prabhas In the Most EPIC Way!
- BIG NEWS! Prabhas Just Revealed Something About His Bollywood Debut & We Are Super Excited
- Sunny Leone Demands A Fee More Than Baahubali 2's Anushka Shetty?
It is no secret that the charming and lively Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Lady Superstar' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, bold on-screen image, remarkable range as a performer and humble nature. Over the years, she has delivered some stunning performances and this has established her as an artiste par excellence. Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome reason. As it so happens, Anushka made her Tollywood debut on this very day(July 20) exactly 13 years ago. With Anushka mania running wild, her is a look at 5 unforgettable films that make her the queen of hearts.
Bhaagamathie
Directed by G Ashok, Bhaagamathie was a horror-thriller and featured Anushka in the role of an IAS officer who undergoes a shocking transformation. Released this Republic Day, it did well at the box office and impressed the critics. It also featured Jayaram and Unni Mukundan in the lead.
Baahubali 2
Directed by maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 featured Anushka in the role of a daring queen named Devasena and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. As expected, the lovely lady did full justice to her role and left the fans asking for more. Baahubali 2 had Prabhas in the titular role.
Rudhramadevi
The Gunasekhar directorial revolved around the life of a queen and featured Anushka in the titular role. Released in 2015, it did reasonably well at the box office and received decent reviews. It also featured Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun in the lead.
Arundhati
A horror-thriller, Arundhati is regarded as one of the classics of Telugu cinema. It featured a dark theme and helped Anushka showcase her abilities as an actress to the fullest. Upon release, the film received rave reviews and this helped her bag the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actress'
Super
The film which started it all, Super was directed by ace film-maker Puri Jagannadh and featured a massy storyline. In it, Anushka played the role of Nagarjuna's lover and stole the show with her on-screen antics. The film was later dubbed in Hindi as Robbery.