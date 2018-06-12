 »   »   »  Anushka Shetty To Tie The Knot By The End Of The Year?

The lovely Anushka Shetty is one of the biggest stars in South cinema today. She enjoys a strong fan following - thanks to her good looks and range as a performer. Over the years she has delivered a host of unforgettable performances and this has helped her prove that she is a bona fide 'Lady Superstar'.

Now, Anushka is in the limelight for an awesome reason. The buzz is that the actress is set to tie the knot later this year and her parents are busy finding a suitable match for her. Some reports also claim that her parents have been visiting temples and praying for her future.

Well, this is indeed some exciting news and it will be worth watching if Anushka does indeed walk down the aisle soon. Either way, we wish her good luck and hope that she continues being the queen of hearts.

Interestingly, Anushka has been linked to 'Rebel Star' Prabhas on several occasions. However, she has always maintained that they are 'just friends' and there is no romance between them. In fact, a few months ago, she had used a Baahubali reference to put all rumours to rest.

"Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena like chemistry in real life. It is only for off-screen," she had added.

On a related note, the Shetty lady was last seen in Bhaagamathie which did reasonably well at the box office and served as proof of her abilities as an actress. The G Ashok-directed thriller was released this January and impressed fans courtesy its shocking storyline. In it, Anushka played the role of an IAS officer who becomes the victim of a conspiracy. And, as expected, she did justice to the challenging role. Besides Anushka, the film also had Jayaram and Unni Mukundan in the lead.

She will, reportedly, next be seen in a film titled Silence which is going to be shot in the US.