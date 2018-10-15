 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha 4 Days Domestic Box Office Collections: Jr NTR's Film Has A Phenomenal Weekend

The First Weekend Was Awesome

According to the latest trade reports, Aravinda Sametha collected a share of Rs 50 in the Telugu states and remained the undisputed king of the box office. Not surprisingly, it did exceptionally well in the Nizam market and ended the first week with a share of Rs 13 Crore.

A Global Craze

The film has managed to do well in the international market as well and this helped Tarak mania become a global phenomena. Aravinda Sametha's worldwide 4-day worldwide share currently stands at about Rs 100 Crore. This is quite a big achievement and it is bound to send Jr NTR fans in to a state of frenzy.

It Is The Choice Of The Movie Buffs

There's no denying the fact that Aravinda Sametha has clicked with the fans big time. The general feeling is that it is a reasonably well-made film that does full justice to Jr NTR's abilities as an actor. As such, the WOM is extremely favourable and this seems to have helped the film stay strong over the weekend.

The Way Ahead...

The Ram Pothineni starrer Hello Guru is slated to hit the screens on Thursday(October 18, 2018). However, there isn't enough buzz around it and this indicates that the film is unlikely to affect Aravinda Sametha. In other words, Jr NTR film is likely to have a relatively free run at the box office in Week 2 as well.