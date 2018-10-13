India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Aravinda Sametha Box Office Collections (Day 2): Jr NTR’s Film Stays Strong; Set To Break Records

    It's no secret that the charming Jr NTR is one of the most popular and successful young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Young Tiger' enjoys a reasonably strong fan following courtesy his gripping personality, good looks, versatility as an actor and down-to-earth nature. During his enviable career, the heartthrob has starred in quite a few big hits and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Aravinda Sametha.

    The Trivikram Srinivas directorial hit the screens on October 11, 2018 and collected a share of around Rs 26 Crore in the Telugu states on Day 1. Aravinda Sametha seems to have done extremely well on Friday(October 12, 2018) as well. Here is the latest box office report report.

    Day 2 Collections

    According to the latest reports, Aravinda Sametha ended Day 2 with a share of nearly Rs 8 Crore. The general feeling is that this is an exceptionally good figure considering the fact that Friday was a working day. The film's total 2-day share stands at nearly Rs 35 Crore.

    Aravinda Sametha Rules Nizam And Ceded

    Not surprisingly, Aravinda Sametha has done exceptionally well in the Ceded and Nizam regions. It collected a share of Rs 2.83 Crore from Nizam on Day 2. Similarly, its Day 2 share from the Ceded area is around Rs 2 Crore.

    The WOM Is Healthy

    The consensus is that Aravinda Sametha is a pretty solid film that bears testimony to Jr NTR's abilities as an actor. Most critics have also pointed out that the film an engaging screenplay that manages to keep audiences hooked right the end credits roll. All in all, the WOM is reasonably positive and this is likely to help Aravinda Sametha do well over the weekend.

    The Way Ahead...

    Being the only major Telugu film to have hit the screens this week, Aravinda Sametha is going to have a free run at the ticket window. As such, Aravinda Sametha is likely to do phenomenal business over the weekend. If things go well, the film might end up breaking quite a few records in the days to come. Enough said!

    Read more about: aravinda sametha
