 Aravinda Sametha Day 6 Box Office Collections: Jr NTR's Film Witnesses A Drop Again

Aravinda Sametha Day 6 Box Office Collections: Jr NTR's Film Witnesses A Drop Again

By
    In 2017, the lovable heartthrob Jr NTR became the talk of Tollywood for all the right reasons when the action-drama Jai Lava Kusa opened to a pretty healthy response at the box office and impressed all and sundry. Directed by Bobby AKA KS Ravindra, it featured the 'Young Tiger' in a triple role and proved to be a perfect gift for the 'Tarak Army'. With 2017 in the past, Jr NTR is currently in the news because of his latest release Aravinda Sametha.

    The Trivikram Srinivas directorial hit the screens on October 11, 2018 and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Now, nearly a week after its release, the film has slowed a bit but it still remains the choice of the movie buffs. Here is the complete box office report.

    Day 6 Collections

    Aravinda Sametha had shown a significant drop at the AP/TS box office on Monday(October 15, 2018) and raked in around Rs 5 Crore at the ticket window. On Tuesday(October 16, 2018), it dropped further and collected Rs 4.33 Crore at the box office. Its 6-day gross in the Telugu states currently stands at Rs 82.18 Crore.

    Jr NTR Gets Another Hit

    Aravinda Sametha had managed recover nearly 83 per cent of the initial investment in 5 days. Its decent performance on Tuesday indicates that it is still the choice of the movie buffs. As such, it is likely to earn big profits in the days to come.

    Trivikram Srinivas Bounces Back

    With Aravinda Sametha Sametha doing well at the box office, Jr NTR is all set to deliver a hat-trick of hits. And, needless to say, this is bound to send his fans into a state of frenzy. The film's success will also help Trivikram Srinivas put the Agnyaathavaasi debacle behind him and prove that he is a fine director.

    The Way Ahead..

    Hello Guru is slated to hit the screens on October 18, 2018. However, being a relatively small movie, it is unlikely to be a cause of worry for Tarak's film. As such, Aravinda Sametha is likely to have a good run in Week 2 as we

