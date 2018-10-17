 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha Day 6 Box Office Collections: Jr NTR's Film Witnesses A Drop Again

Day 6 Collections

Aravinda Sametha had shown a significant drop at the AP/TS box office on Monday(October 15, 2018) and raked in around Rs 5 Crore at the ticket window. On Tuesday(October 16, 2018), it dropped further and collected Rs 4.33 Crore at the box office. Its 6-day gross in the Telugu states currently stands at Rs 82.18 Crore.

Jr NTR Gets Another Hit

Aravinda Sametha had managed recover nearly 83 per cent of the initial investment in 5 days. Its decent performance on Tuesday indicates that it is still the choice of the movie buffs. As such, it is likely to earn big profits in the days to come.

Trivikram Srinivas Bounces Back

With Aravinda Sametha Sametha doing well at the box office, Jr NTR is all set to deliver a hat-trick of hits. And, needless to say, this is bound to send his fans into a state of frenzy. The film's success will also help Trivikram Srinivas put the Agnyaathavaasi debacle behind him and prove that he is a fine director.

The Way Ahead..

Hello Guru is slated to hit the screens on October 18, 2018. However, being a relatively small movie, it is unlikely to be a cause of worry for Tarak's film. As such, Aravinda Sametha is likely to have a good run in Week 2 as we