 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha Domestic Box Office Collections(Day 5) : Jr NTR's Film Winesses A Drop

Day 5 Collections

According to the latest trade reports, Aravinda Sametha witnessed a drop in collections on Monday(October 15, 2018) and showed signs of slowing down. Despite the decline in business, it managed to rake in a considerable amount of money and managed to cross the Rs 50-Crore mark at AP/TS box office. Its 5-day share stands at Rs 52.2 Crore

A Cause Of Concern?

Almost all movies show a significant drop in collections on the first Monday for obvious reasons and Aravinda Sametha is no exception. However, its Day 5 collections are still pretty solid and some the shows played to packed houses. As such, it is still the choice of the people and the makers really have nothing to worry about.

The WOM Is Healthy

Aravinda Sametha seems to have clicked with the fans in a big way thanks to its engaging screenplay and Jr NTR's riveting performance, The presence of the DJ girl Pooja Hegde too seems to helped it click with 'Gen Y' in a big way. All in all, Aravinda Sametha has hit all the right notes.

What's Next?

Aravinda Sametha is set to have solid Week 2 as there are no big Telugu films lined up for release. The film is likely benefit because of the upcoming Dusherra break and this might help it break a few more records.