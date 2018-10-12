 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha Full Movie Leaked Online! Will This Affect Its Weekend Collections?

Related Articles
It's no secret that the charismatic Jr NTR is one of the most popular and talented stars in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Young Tiger' enjoys a solid fan following thanks to his stunning personality, good looks, impressive versatility as an actor and down-to-earth nature. During his illustrious career, he has starred in several popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a synonym for success. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Aravinda Sametha, which hit the screens yesterday (October 11, 2018). Now, here is some shocking news for all you Tarak fans out there.
Aravinda Sametha Leaked Online!
According to the latest reports, Aravinda Sametha has been leaked online within hours of its release. Various versions of different qualities are available on a few websites for 'free downloading'. Apparently, a group of miscreants recorded the film and uploaded the pirated copies on the internet within hours of the film's release.
Will Piracy Affect The Weekend Collections?
Aravinda Sametha has been shot against a budget of Rs 60 Crore and is a major release for Jr NTR. The film opened to a good response at the US box office and beat the Ram Charan starrer with ease. It needs to do well over the weekend in order to emerge as a hit. As the film has fallen prey to piracy, and its weekend collections are likely to be affected.
The Background
Piracy is one of the biggest problems the South film industry is facing. In the past, films such as Shailaja Reddy Alludu and U Turn were leaked online within hours of hitting the screens. And, as expected, this affected their collections big time. Similarly, Tamil films such as Seema Raja and Kaala too suffered because of piracy.
The Way Ahead...
Several top government agencies and other authorities have taken steps to curb the menace of piracy. Similarly, several people from the film industry have often requested fans to refrain from indulging in piracy. Despite these efforts, the problem still persists. Let us hope that the situation improves in the days to come.
