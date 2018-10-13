 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha International Box Office Collections(2 Days): Tarak Mania Runs Wild Big Time

Jr NTR Is The King Of The US BO

Aravinda Sametha collected more than USD 1 Million at the US box office through premieres. In doing so, it decisively outperformed the Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam and Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. The film's collections currently stand at USD 1.5 Million and they are likely to cross USD 2 Million in a matter of hours.

Tarak Fever Has Gripped Australia

Tarak mania has gripped the Australian box office as well. Aravinda Sametha has collected nearly ASD 190,000 in the first two days and proved that it is second only Baahubali. This is a remarkable feat and it bears testimony to the Young Tiger's star power.

Aravinda Sametha Clicks With The Fans

Aravinda Sametha is not only doing well at the box office but its managed to click with the fans as well. The general feeling is that Aravinda Sametha is a pretty good film that does complete justice to Tarak's abilities as an actor. At the same time, it ears testimony to Trivikram's abilities as a storyteller. All in all, most fans feel that Aravinda Sametha is a ‘paisa vasool' affair. As such , the film has emerged as the choice of the common man.

Aravinda Sametha Set To Score Big

The positive WOM is bound to help Aravinda Sametha stay strong in the days to come, In other words, one can expect the film to rake in more and more money and remain the king of the box office. Enough said!