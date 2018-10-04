 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha's Pre-release Event: Jr. NTR, Kalyan Ram, Jagapathi Babu & Others Turn Emotional

Ideally, the pre-release events in Telugu cinema are filled with fun, frolic, celebration and fervor. However, the pre-release event of Jr. NTR and Trivikram Srinivas's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava had a different flavour of celebration due to the sudden and shocking demise of Jr. NTR's father's (Late. Harikrishna). Both sons, Kalyan Ram and Jr. NTR were very emotional and delivered respective speeches remembering their idol.

Let's visit the highlights of the pre-release event.

S. Thaman

The highlight of the night was the music director of the flick, S Thaman. Not only has the music rendered by him in the movie swooned the audiences, but the live orchestra in the event along with some commendable performances by drummer Sivamani and Kaala Bairavaa invoked standing appreciation from the gathering. Thaman thanked Trivikram Srinivas and Tarak for the opportunity.

Sunil

After a long time, ace comedian and the actor in demand during his hey days is back to his forte. Sunil's stint as a hero fizzled due to various reasons and the actor is all set to make a comeback into the comedy space under the direction of his ex-roommate, Trivikram Srinivas. He also assured the audience that Jagapathi Babu's character will be a fierce one, which will send some sleepless nights to the audience. Sunil thanked Trivikram Srinivas for the opportunity and wished Tarak the best.

Ramjogaiah Shastry

He is the current big thing in Telugu cinema when it comes to lyric writing. He pens songs to almost all top heroes and under all genres. Ramjo (as he is fondly called) grabbed the microphone to mention names of the people associated with the movie and thank them.

Jagapathi Babu

The tall and swanky antagonist will be presented in yet another menacing avatar in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Babu remembered that he was supposed to work with Trivikram for certain other engagements which did not materialize and it happened with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Babu thanked Tarak for recommending his name to Trivikram for the role of the antagonist and without him, his part in the movie wouldn't have been possible.

Babu called Tarak's fans as the most decent and well behaved by taking the example of their behaviour outside the event premises, when the actor was stuck in a huge traffic jam. The legendary actor also stated that the Young Tiger is a very caring and considerate actor who takes care of his co-actors and technicians during thKalyan Rame course of the movie shooting.

Trivikram Srinivas

The Maatala Mantrikudu is in quest of a blockbuster to announce his arrival back into the industry. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava could be the one which could offer him the much needed respite. Unlike his usual tradition, Trivikram restricted his speech to a very limited time by thanking all the stakeholders associated with the movie. He stated that this was not the right time for him to share his feelings due to a certain tragedy which happened during the time of the movie's schedule.

Kalyan Ram

Elder son of Late. Harikrishna was caught very emotional throughout the event and he shared a few anecdotes about his father and family. Kalyan called Harikrishna a great father who is an inspiration and an ideal son to his grandfather, Sr. NTR. Kalyan reminisced the fact that his grandfather, Sr. NTR, was a very committed professional who paid a lot of respect and value to a producer's time and money. Despite the sudden demise of his eldest son in the 60's and his father in 80's, NTR ensured to complete the day's shooting without any effect on the production house and it was only later that he went ahead with other rituals.

The same commitment and dedication was showed by the Annagaru of Telugu cinema in 1982 during the wedding of Balakrishna and Ramakrishna. Kalyan drew references between his grandfather and brother as the latter too reported to the sets of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava within a span of 5 days, post the demise of his father. Kalyan requested all the people in the gathering to render 2 minutes of silence as a mark of respect to his father.

Jr. NTR

Young Tiger NTR is known for his effortless and flamboyant speeches during audio/pre-release events. Though he was very emotional, Tarak ensured to speak and acknowledge every single individual associated with the movie. His words on Thaman's contribution as the music director would have come as a huge boost to the young music director. Tarak also cautioned his fans to return back home safe, as there was said to be certain untoward incidents that took place in the past in his family. It was even more effective this time around. He stated that he would like to urge his fans to be safe and return safe, which he was not able to say to his father before the unfateful incident occurred.

The Nandamuri torch bearer pulled down curtains to his speech by saying "Ee Jeevitham meeku Ankitam", which roughly translates to "This life is a dedication to you", referring to the fans.

The trailer of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was launched during the midst of the pre-release event and the same has garnered close to 4.9 Million Views with over 273K Likes in 15 Hours. The trailer has now become the fastest 100K liked trailer in Tollywood, where the feat has been achieved in 67 Minutes.