 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha Twitter Review: Here's What Tweeples Feel About The Jr NTR Starrer

There's no denying the fact that Jr NTR is one of the most popular and talented young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Young Tiger' enjoys an impressive fan following thanks to his gripping personality, good looks, versatility as an actor and warm nature. During his eventful career, Tarak has starred in quite a few popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a synonym for success.

At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest big release Aravinda Sametha. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial hit the screens today (October 11, 2018) amidst much fanfare. Revolving around the rivalry between two factions, the film is an action-packed affair and also features Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The first shows of Aravinda Sametha are underway and here is what the fans feel about the film.