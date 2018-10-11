India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Aravinda Sametha Twitter Review: Here's What Tweeples Feel About The Jr NTR Starrer

By
    There's no denying the fact that Jr NTR is one of the most popular and talented young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Young Tiger' enjoys an impressive fan following thanks to his gripping personality, good looks, versatility as an actor and warm nature. During his eventful career, Tarak has starred in quite a few popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a synonym for success.

    At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest big release Aravinda Sametha. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial hit the screens today (October 11, 2018) amidst much fanfare. Revolving around the rivalry between two factions, the film is an action-packed affair and also features Pooja Hegde in the lead.

    The first shows of Aravinda Sametha are underway and here is what the fans feel about the film.

    Pooja Hegde Is Wonderful In Aravinda Sametha

    According to this fan, Pooja Hegde has done a terrific job in Aravinda Sametha and proved that she is a terrific actress. Apparently, everything about her performance is perfect. She surely seems to have hit the jackpot with Aravinda Sametha.

    A Solid Watch

    This movie goer felt that the slangs used in the film gelled well with its setting and upped its authenticity in a big way. He also liked the powerful climax song that focuses on an important character.

    Tarak And Pooja's Chemistry Is Electrifying

    As per this movie-goer, Jr NTR has done a splendid job in Aravinda Sametha and won hearts because of his chemistry with Pooja Hegde. He also found the climax sequence to be quite electrifying.

    Thaman Deserves To Be Praised

    Thaman too has received praises for coming up with an effective background score that does full justice to the storyline. According to this fan, the BGM elevates the impact of the film in a big way.

    Photos
    Videos
    Wallpapers

