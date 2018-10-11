 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha Day 1 US Box Office Collections: Jr NTR's Film Opens Well; Beats Rangasthalam

Aravinda Sametha Off To A Good Start

According to the early estimates, Aravinda Sametha has collected nearly USD 707,698 at the US box office through premieres and outperformed Jai Lava Kusa, which had raked in USD 589,219. The buzz is that the final opening day collections of Aravinda Sametha are going to be around USD 1 Million.

Jr NTR Beats Ram Charan

Aravinda Sametha has outperformed the Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam. The rural entertainer had collected nearly USD 707,000 through the US premieres. This is quite a big feat and it is bound to send the Tarak army into a state of frenzy.

Aravinda Sametha Fails To Beat Agnyaathavaasi

Despite opening on a terrific note, the film has not been able to outperform Trivikram's previous directorial venture Agnyaathavaasi. The Pawan Kalyan starrer had collected USD 1.1 Million at the US BO through premières. However, it ultimately proved to be a disappointment.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Aravinda Sametha is a pretty good film that serves as a strong proof of Jr NTR's abilities as an actor. As such, the WOM is reasonably positive. And, needless to say, this is likely to help the film stay strong in the days to come.

The Way Ahead...

Jr NTR is a reasonably popular name in the US market and enjoys a strong fan following. The positive response to Aravinda Sametha indicates that the film has the target audience. The positive reviews and Tarak's stardom are likely to help the film emerge as a big winner in the international market. All in all, the US market is still the Young Tiger's yard!