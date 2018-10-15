 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha US Box Office Collections(Day 4): Jr NTR's Film Remains Unstoppable

Aravinda Sametha Remains Unstoppable

According to the latest reports, Aravinda Sametha collected nearly USD 357,658 at the box office on Saturday(October 13, 2018) and remained the top pick of the fans. Its total collections in the US stand at US1,644,876.

Jr NTR Is The King Of The US BO

Aravinda Sametha is the sixth Jr NTR starrer to to enter the USD 1 Million dollar club in the US. The very fact that Tarak has six films in the elite club indicates that he is one of the most bankable Telugu stars in the US market.

The Healthy WOM Does The Trick

Aravinda Sametha has managed to impress the fans big time. Most of them are of the opinion that the Trivikram Srinivas directorial is a pretty well made film and features a gripping screenplay. Jr NTR too seems to have impressed one and all with his intense performance. As such, the WOM is pretty strong and this gone a long way in helping Aravinda Sametha stay strong over the weekend.

The Way Ahead

Aravinda Sametha was the only big Telugu film to have hit the screens last week. As such, it is likely to have a free run at the box office in the coming days. Vada Chennai is slated to hit the screens this Wednesday(October 17, 2018). However, being a Tamil film, it is unlikely to have much effect on Aravinda Sametha