 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha US Box Office Collections(Day 5): Jr NTR's Film Slows Down

Day 5 Collections

Aravinda Sametha had collected nearly USD 357,420 at the US box office on Saturday(October 13, 2018) and remained the top choice of the audience. On Sunday(October 14, 2018), it slowed down big time and managed to collect merely USD 164, 527 at the the box office. Its total collections currently stand at USD 1,809,164.

Will The Positive WOM Help Aravinda Sametha Bounce Back?

The general feeling is that Aravinda Sametha is a reasonably well made film that does complete justice to Jr NTR's abilities as a performer. The film has also managed to impress the fans with its effective screenplay. As such, the WOM is quite favourable. The trade buzz is that the positive WOM might go a long way in helping Aravinda Sametha pick up once again.

A Big Winner For Jr NTR

Regardless of how the film does in the coming days, the fact remains that Aravinda Sametha is a landmark film for Jr NTR. It is the sixth Tarak starrer to enter the the USD 1 Million club. The film also opened better than Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu and this sent countless fans in to a state of frenzy.

The Road Ahead...

The Ram Pothineni starrer Hello Guru is set to to hit the screens on Thursday(October 18, 2018). However, being a relatively smaller film, it is unlikely to affect Aravinda Sametha. As such, the Jr NTR starrer is likely to remain the top of the fans in the days to come.