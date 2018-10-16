India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Aravinda Sametha US Box Office Collections(Day 5): Jr NTR's Film Slows Down

By
    It is an open secret that Jr NTR is one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Young Tiger' enjoys an enviable fan following thanks to his charismatic personality, good looks, versatility as a performer and bindass nature. During his illustrious career, Tarak has starred in quite a few popular films and this has proved that success is his middle name. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Aravinda Sametha.

    The film hit the screens in the US on Wednesday(October 10, 2018) and opened to a good response at the box office. A few days after its release, it remains the top choice of the movie buffs.
    Here's a look at the latest box office figures.

    Day 5 Collections

    Aravinda Sametha had collected nearly USD 357,420 at the US box office on Saturday(October 13, 2018) and remained the top choice of the audience. On Sunday(October 14, 2018), it slowed down big time and managed to collect merely USD 164, 527 at the the box office. Its total collections currently stand at USD 1,809,164.

    Will The Positive WOM Help Aravinda Sametha Bounce Back?

    The general feeling is that Aravinda Sametha is a reasonably well made film that does complete justice to Jr NTR's abilities as a performer. The film has also managed to impress the fans with its effective screenplay. As such, the WOM is quite favourable. The trade buzz is that the positive WOM might go a long way in helping Aravinda Sametha pick up once again.

    A Big Winner For Jr NTR

    Regardless of how the film does in the coming days, the fact remains that Aravinda Sametha is a landmark film for Jr NTR. It is the sixth Tarak starrer to enter the the USD 1 Million club. The film also opened better than Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu and this sent countless fans in to a state of frenzy.

    The Road Ahead...

    The Ram Pothineni starrer Hello Guru is set to to hit the screens on Thursday(October 18, 2018). However, being a relatively smaller film, it is unlikely to affect Aravinda Sametha. As such, the Jr NTR starrer is likely to remain the top of the fans in the days to come.

