 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Jr NTR's Film Beats BAN; Reigns Supreme

Day 1 Collections

According to the initial estimates, Aravinda Sametha grossed nearly Rs 55 Crore at the Worldwide box office on the opening day. Its Day 1 share is likely to be around 36.24 Crore. In other words, the film has already managed to recover nearly 40 per cent of the investment.

Aravinda Sametha Beats Bharat Ane Nenu

The film has beaten Bharat Ane Nenu and that too rather convincingly. The Mahesh starrer had collected nearly Rs 54 Crore at the Worldwide box office and gone on to become a hit. The phenomenal response to Aravinda Sametha proves that Jr NTR is the undisputed king of the box office.

Tarak Mania Grips The International Market

Aravinda Sametha has entered the USD 1 Million club at the US box office and become the sixth Jr NTR starrer to achieve this feat. It has also done well in Australia. According to Taran Adarsh, the film collected ASD 128,740 on Thursday (October 11, 2018) and set the BO on fire.

The WOM Is Positive

The consensus is that Aravinda Sametha is a reasonably well-made film that manages to keep the fans hooked, courtesy its gripping screenplay. Most critics have also pointed out that the film has done full justice to Jr NTR's abilities as an actor. As such, the WOM is positive and this is likely to help Aravinda Sametha remain the king of the box office in the days to come.

The Road Ahead...

Aravinda Sametha is likely to have a long and fruitful run at the box office and remain the top choice of the movie buffs. In other words, this one is set to emerge as a big winner. Enough said!