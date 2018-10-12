 »   »   »  Aravinda Sametha Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Jr NTR's Film Beats BAN; Reigns Supreme

Related Articles
-
In 2017, the much-loved and extremely talented Jr NTR became the talk of the Telugu film industry for all the right reasons when his Jai Lava Kusa opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window and emerged as a runaway hit. Directed by Bobby, the film featured the 'Young Tiger' in a triple role and served as a strong proof of his abilities as an actor. With Jai Lava Kusa in the rear-view, Jr NTR is currently in the news because of his latest release Aravinda Sametha.
The film has set the box office on fire and broken a few records. Read the complete Aravinda Sametha box office report to know more.
Day 1 Collections
According to the initial estimates, Aravinda Sametha grossed nearly Rs 55 Crore at the Worldwide box office on the opening day. Its Day 1 share is likely to be around 36.24 Crore. In other words, the film has already managed to recover nearly 40 per cent of the investment.
Aravinda Sametha Beats Bharat Ane Nenu
The film has beaten Bharat Ane Nenu and that too rather convincingly. The Mahesh starrer had collected nearly Rs 54 Crore at the Worldwide box office and gone on to become a hit. The phenomenal response to Aravinda Sametha proves that Jr NTR is the undisputed king of the box office.
Tarak Mania Grips The International Market
Aravinda Sametha has entered the USD 1 Million club at the US box office and become the sixth Jr NTR starrer to achieve this feat. It has also done well in Australia. According to Taran Adarsh, the film collected ASD 128,740 on Thursday (October 11, 2018) and set the BO on fire.
The WOM Is Positive
The consensus is that Aravinda Sametha is a reasonably well-made film that manages to keep the fans hooked, courtesy its gripping screenplay. Most critics have also pointed out that the film has done full justice to Jr NTR's abilities as an actor. As such, the WOM is positive and this is likely to help Aravinda Sametha remain the king of the box office in the days to come.
The Road Ahead...
Aravinda Sametha is likely to have a long and fruitful run at the box office and remain the top choice of the movie buffs. In other words, this one is set to emerge as a big winner. Enough said!
