 »   »   »  Aravindha Sametha Trailer: The Jr NTR Starrer Looks Engaging But Will Prabhas Fans Like It?

Last year, the dashing Jr NTR gave a strong proof of his abilities as an actor when his film Jai Lava Kusa opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. Directed by Bobby, the film was an action-packed commercial entertainer and it helped the 'Young Tiger' impress one and all with his versatility. Now, Jr NTR is back with his latest big release Aravindha Sametha. The film's trailer was released yesterday (October 2, 2018) and it's a treat for the 'Tarak Army'.

In the trailer, Jr NTR can be seen in a raw and intense avatar that he carries off like a boss. His intensity and aggression are hard to miss. The trailer suggests that Aravindha Sametha is going to revolve around factionalism and feature plenty of action-packed sequences. Jr NTR's lively chemistry with Pooja Hegde too comes across as a highlight of the trailer and this indicates that the romantic track is an integral part of Aravindha Sametha.

Interestingly, the faction background and the overall vibe of the trailer kind of remind one of the 2013 release Mirchi. The film featured Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in the lead and emerged as a big hit. It will be worth watching how Prabhas fans react if Aravindha Sametha does indeed turn out to be even remotely similar to Mirchi.

Aravindha Sametha also features Pooja Hegde in the lead and it is slated to hit the screens on October 11, 2018.