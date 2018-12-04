 »   »   »  Are Kajal Aggarwal And Mehreen On Bad Terms? Their Latest Exchange Should Clear All Doubts

The charming Kajal Aggarwal is arguably one of the biggest and popular actresses in Tollywood today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks and mesmerising screen presence. At present, she is gearing up for the release of Kavacham. The film is a cop-drama and it will see her act opposite Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film also features Mehreen in the lead. Recently, it was rumoured that the Temper beauty was on bad terms with Mehreen and had refused to do promotional events with her.

When Mehreen failed to attend the recently held Kavacham trailer launch, gossip mongers said that it was a confirmation of the Punjabi beauties being on bad terms. Now, Kajal and the Mehreen have put these rumours to rest and made it clear that they are on cordial terms.

Kajal sent out a tweet about the Kavacham trailer launch and shared the link of the trailer with the fans. Replying to it, Mehreen said that she could not attend the event because of her busy schedule and added that is quite excited about the film.

" Even I couldn't make it coz of my shoot. Lots of love to you all. See you in the theatres on 7th Dec #Kavacham," she added.

Needless to say, had the two really been on bad terms, this exchange would not have happened. As such, it can safely be concluded that the rumours are not true.

