 »   »   » Awe Director Wishes To Direct Chiranjeevi & Balakrishna!

Director Prasanth Varma, who is flying high and basking in the success of his directorial debut, Awe, has revealed about his dream project. Through Awe, the young director had woven a unique thread and picturized the flick in an unconventional yet appealing manner which is not the usual approach of Tollywood film-makers. However, he is all game to helm a commercial venture with a top brass hero.

The Dream Combo Of Chiranjeevi-Balakrishna



Prasanth Verma in a recent interview expressed the fact that he wanted to make an out and out commercial entertainer with Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna and indeed had displayed confidence in working with the star in the future. But that is not it, Prasanth had the rare opportunity of narrating part of Awe's story to Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was said to be floored by the content. Though Prasanth was quick enough in adding that such storylines might not work well in the favour of the movie if a big star is involved in the project, he expressed his desire of getting the two star icons together.



Prasanth wishes to direct the second generation stars in a multi-starrer movie sometime in the future.



Another Path-breaking Combo



Just last year was the social media bugged by the tentative news of a possible on-screen combo of the Mega brothers. So much so that, the entire fan base of Mega clan went berserk over the news. Popular politician and producer, T Subbarami Reddy had announced that a big budget movie under his banner would be made with both Megastar and Powerstar sharing the screen space together. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, are the two of the dominant forces of Telugu cinema and the impact would be in multi-fold if they join hands.



TSR went on to add that the movie would be directed by Trivikram Srinivas and might possibly go on floors either during the end of 2018 or early 2019. Still a long way to go.



The celebration would hit the pinnacle if any one of the two combos happen in real.

