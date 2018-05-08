 »   »   » Baahubali Storms China BO While Mahanati Is All Set To Take Over Domestic BO

Just two more days to go and yesteryear legendary actress, Savitri will be seen cushioning herself in the hearts of Telugu audience yet again. It would be in disguise of Keerthi Suresh, this time around.

Countdown For Mahanati



The movie showcases the rise of Savitri's stardom and her downfall in professional and personal lives. With so much expectations riding on the biopic, the premières of Mahanati will be on May 8, 2018 which is a Tuesday. It is a good day of trade in the said region as the same would be inundated with many offers. AT & T (1+1 offer) is working and that would boost the prospects of collections.



Releasing at over 150 odd locations in the USA, Mahanati, seems to have a lot of traction among the NRI audience and a hit talk, would propel the commercial chances even better.



Vyjayanthi Movies Sentiment



Close to 3 decades ago, Vyjayanthi Movies had released a movie on May 9, which happened to be a Wednesday in the year 1990. Starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the lead, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, had created ripples in the industry and was termed as an all-time industry hit. Expecting a similar favourable result, the makers are seen to be coinciding the release date of Mahanati.



It is said that Keerthi Suresh had to wear over 120 costumes and prosthetics for Savithri's role while she has worked for a year on the mammoth project. The technicians who are involved have put in double the efforts, spanning for over 2 years.



Baahubali Storm



After cruising the domestic and certain international markets, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is having a dream run in China. The weekend has been way too lucrative for the high-budgeted cinema and seems to add on more numbers into its tally.



Day 1: $2.41 Million - 16.1Cr



Day 2: $2.94 Million - 19.64Cr



Day 3: $2.43 Million - 16.23Cr



Total: $7.8 Million - 52.11 Cr



The movie had grossed 1716 Cr before its release in the China region while the total tally now stands at 1768 Cr. Baahubali 2 is all set to reach 1800 Cr during the coming weekend.



However, the chances of Baahubali 2 might slow down as Avengers Infinity War would be releasing this week in China territory.