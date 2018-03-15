 »   »   » Baahubali Writer Vijayendra Prasad To Pen Another Big Venture!

'Pen is mightier than sword' - the old saying still holds true. This saying is generally attributed to journalism, however, one writer in the cinema industry stands as a testimony to the same. Ace story writer, Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli, is one such story writer who is in huge demand.

Recent Success



The 75-year-old writer is being kissed with success time and again from quite some decades now, but the recent streak of success being embraced by Vijayendra Prasad is commendable.



With the colossal success of the Baahubali series, the Salman Khan starrer, Bhajarangi Bhaijan, too conquered the box office. Vijayendra Prasad came back to South after hitting the bull's eye in the Bollywood industry, where he associated with director Atlee Kumar for Mersal.



Mersal was declared as the biggest hit of the year and also ended up as the career biggest flick for both Vijay and Atlee.



Current Project



Prasad has penned story for the upcoming epic biographical Hindi movie, Manikarnika. The movie will be based on Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi where Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the iconic queen's role.



Talented director Krish, who had earlier directed challenging flicks like Kanche and Gautami Putra Satakarni, will be calling action-cut to the movie. For now, the movie is all set to hit screens during the last week of April.



The Big Buzz



According to the latest buzz, Prasad is said to be penning a script for yet another Hindi movie which will glorify the birth, rise and achievements of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Rumours are ripe that the movie might be backed financially by BJP and Prasad is said to be meeting the party's national leader, Amit Shah for certain key discussions about the script.



Top stars and well-known technicians from the Bollywood industry would be roped into the prestigious project.



Vijayendra Prasad is well known to generate goosebumps among audiences and by bringing in loads of emotions with his storyline, this project would not be an exception as the theme is of real life.



Let us wait for an official word.