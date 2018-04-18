 »   »   » Bad News for PSV Garuda Vega & Rajasekhar!

Usually, actor, director and producer of a movie would encounter issues/hurdles during its making or at the release time. Here is a rare scenario where a movie was released, completed its theatrical run and proved to be a profitable venture at the end of the day, yet being tangled with issues at the present moment.

A major setback has been experienced by Hero turned producer, Rajasekhar encircling his last venture, PSV Garuda Vega, which has been deemed as a commercial hit by summing both its theatrical collections and other (Satellite & Digital) rights. The theatrical rights alone was summed at 11Cr while the movie had raked in just 7.5Cr worldwide. It was the digital and satellite revenue put together, which gave some breather to Rajasekhar assuring of a financial success.



The City Civil Court has issued an interim order on Rajesekhar’s film PSV Garuda Vega stating that it cannot be screened on any platform. The actor, director, along with the director, have been ordered not to screen it on TV, YouTube or other platforms and also to refrain from promoting the film.



A public sector company named Uranium Corporation of the Atomic Energy Department in Upparapalli, Hyderabad, has approached the court to stop the screening of the film as it is degrading the company’s reputation. The City Civil Court, 4th Junior Civil Judge K. Kiran Kumar has taken up the case.



The petitioner’s advocate P. Siriharsha Reddy said that the whole film was about the scam in the uranium corporation. The company owned uranium plant in Tummalapalli in Andhra Pradesh. The MLA, Home Minister, Union Home Ministry officials, Uranium Corporation chairman were shown as character in the film.



The protagonist is portrayed as a NIA assistant commissioner exposing the scam. After hearing the arguments of the petitioner, the Judge passed an interim order to not screen the film, conduct promotional programs or press meets, until further orders were issued. The next hearing has been postponed to four weeks from now.



With the banning of its telecast in Television and Digital Platform in effect, the owners who have purchased the respective rights would be burning their hands for some time around.