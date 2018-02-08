 »   »   » Balakrishna’s Extra Effort Towards NTR Biopic!

Nandamuri Balakrishna is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming biopic venture on his late father, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Arguably the biggest inspiring Telugu personality, NTR was not just an exceptional actor but was also a dynamic politician who is still revered as 'God' amongst many Telugu people.

NTR Biopic



Natasimham Balakrishna felt that a perfect tribute to his Superstar father would be a biopic. Three directors, Teja, Puri Jagannadh and Deva Katta were in for a race of contention to call action-cut to the flick, and it was Teja who raced ahead and bagged the offer.

NTR Project Details



NTR's successor and son, Nandamuri Balakrishna would be emulating his father's real life on-screen, and the team of the yet to be titled movie have shot for the movie's teaser in Hyderabad recently. The movie is said to be showcasing the life history of the Nandamuri legend, encompassing his cinema life to political life. It is reported that Balayya is in no mood for compromises on the project as he is said to be allocating a whopping 60 Cr as the budget of the movie.

Projected Release



The principle photography of the flick would commence in the month of March and reports suggest that the movie would hit screens early next year. It could once again be a treat to Nandamuri fans during Sankranti occasion. Trade experts opine that Balakrishna is eyeing to release the movie just before the assembly elections as the sentiment of the movie connect could swing in the wind towards the ruling party's favour to an extent.

Prominent Personalities In The Movie



The movie could be a treat to watch in all magnitude as the audience could witness few well-renowned characters on-screen. Popular actress Nadiya has been approached to play the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Along with the image of Smt. Indira Gandhi, one could witness certain interesting characters of legendary actor, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao. The team is scouting for a perfect face to emulate the role of NTR's wife, Basavatarakam.

With the excitement piling up even before the kick-start of the movie, one could expect a visually enriching experience with this celluloid by next year.

