Before Nani, These Tollywood Personalities Were Humiliated By Sri Reddy

Written By:
    A few days ago, actress Sri Reddy became the talk of the town when she claimed that Nani was the reason she could not participate in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. She also claimed that the 'Natural Star' had exploited her and this left everyone in state of shock.

    Shortly after Sri Reddy made these explosive comments, Nani responded to the allegations and took a legal action against her. The MCA actor also made it clear that he would never address the issue again. Regardless of what happens next, the fact remains that Nani has become the latest Tollywood star to incur the wrath of Sri Reddy.

    Over the past few months, she made controversial comments about a host of prominent personalities and grabbed attention for the wrong reasons. Here is a look at some of her other targets.

    Pawan Kalyan

    A couple of months ago, during a press meet, Telugu cinema's 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan had criticised Sri Reddy for stripping in public and said she should not have sensationalised her war against the casting couch. As expected, his comments did not go down well with her and she abused the actor-turned-politician in public.

    Rakul Preet

    In March, actress Rakul Preet denied the existence of the casting couch in the Tollywood and said that she had never been ill-treated/exploited by anyone in the industry. As it so happens, Sri Reddy did not like her comments and threatened to assault her for diluting her fight against the sexual harassment faced by 'local girls' in the Telugu Film Industry.

    Koratala Siva

    Koratala Siva found himself in the news for the wrong reasons when Sri Reddy leaked some screenshots of her 'romantic chat' with him and indicated that he was trying to take advantage of her. Needless to say, he denied the allegations.

    The Daggubati Family

    In what can be called her most controversial act ever, Sri Reddy accused Rana Daggubati's brother of 'cheating' and 'using' her, much to the shock of many in the industry. She even went to the extent of leaking some photos in which she can be seen with the young man.

    Sekhar Kammula

    In April, Sri Reddy spoke about a top director who used to 'roam around' her house and troubled women. While she did not take any names, fans realised that she was talking about Fidaa director Sekhar Kammula. And, as expected, her comments soon became the talk of the town. Shocked by the controversy, the film-maker accused her of causing 'deep grief' to his family and asked her to retract her remarks.

