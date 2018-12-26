 »   »   »  Geetha Govindam, Bharat Ane Nenu And Others: Vote For Your Favourite Telugu Movie Of 2018

Geetha Govindam

The lively romantic-comedy was directed by Parasuram and featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The young heartthrob impressed the critics big time because of his charming onscreen antics and crackling chemistry with the Sandalwood beauty Rashmika Mandanna. Released on Independence Day (August 15, 2018), it emerged as the choice of ‘Gen Y' because of its college setting.

Rangasthalam

Directed by the maverick film-maker Sukumar, Rangasthalam was a rural action-drama and featured an engaging performance from Ram Charan. In fact, many feel that it is the best film of the Mega Power Star's career. Released on March 30, 2018, it emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film also featured Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Bhaagamathie

An Anushka Shetty show all the way, Bhaagamathie was a horror-thriller and helped Tollywood's ‘Lady Superstar' showcase her acting abilities to the fullest. Released on Republic Day (January 26, 2018), the film emerged as a big hit not only in India but also in the US. It also had Jayaram and Asha Sarath in the lead.

Aravinda Sametha

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aravinda Sametha featured Jr NTR-Pooja Hegde in the lead and proved to be a delight for the fans. A commercial success, it revolved around the rivalry between two factions and helped Triviikram experiment with his storytelling style. The solid screenplay and the Young Tiger's solid performance were the biggest highlights of Aravinda Sametha. The film was released on October 11, 2018.

Bharat Ane Nenu

A political-thriller, Bharat Ane Nenu featured Mahesh Babu in the role of a CM and it created quite a buzz amongst the fans because of its solid screenplay and compelling performances. Released on April 20, 2018, it also featured Kiara Advani in the lead.

RX 100

A raw and rustic action-drama, RX 100 featured the newcomer Karthikeya in the lead and it ruffled quite a few feathers because of its bold content. The film's success also propelled the ravishing Payal Rajput to instant stardom

Devadas

Released on September 27, 2018, Devadas was a lively comedy and it revolved around the equation between a gangster and a doctor. Featuring Nagarjuna and Nani in the lead, it opened well at the box office but eventually proved to be a commercial disappointment.

Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Featuring Sharwanand and the sweetheart Sai Palavi in the lead role, Padi Padi Manasu Leche is a romantic-drama and it was one of the many South films that released on December 21, 2018. It clicked with the target audience but could not work any wonders at the box office.

Jai Simha

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Jai Simha was a mass movie and it hit the screens during Sankrathi. Featuring an intense performance from Balakrishna, it did better than expected at the box office.

Naa Peru Surya

An action-drama, Naa Peru Surya hit the screens in April amidst high expectations and created a buzz amongst Allu Arjun fans. Sadly, it failed to perform well at the box office.

Agnyaathavaasi

Released during Sankranthi, Agnyaathavaasi was a Pawan Kalyan starrer and it saw him play the role of a ‘prince in exile'. It failed at the box office but proved to be a memorable affair for PK fans nonetheless. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and also had Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

Savyasachi

Released on November 2, 2018, Savyasachi was an action-thriller and it revolved around the ‘vanishing twin' syndrome. Featuring Naga Chaitanyya and Madhavan in the lead, it created a buzz amongst the fans despite failing at the box office.