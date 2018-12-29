 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Which Telugu Actress Delivered The Best Performance?

Anushka Shetty (Bhaagamathie)

The versatile actress delivered a rocking performance in the horror-thriller Bhaagamathie and proved that she truly is the undisputed ‘Lady Superstar' of Telugu cinema. Directed by G Ashok, the film received rave reviews and emerged as a big hit. Bhaagamathie also featured Jayaram and Asha Sarath in the lead.

Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

This year, Keerthy Suresh became the talk of T-town for all the right reasons when she delivered a riveting performance in Mahanati and gave strong proof of her acting abilities. It revolved around the life of the yesteryear star Savitri and proved to be one of the most successful films of the year.

Samantha Akkineni (Rangasthalam)

Rangasthalam marked the first collaboration between Samantha and Ram Charan and it proved to be a runaway hit. In the film, Sam played the role of a village belle and left the fans spellbound with her lively antics.

Raashi Khanna (Tholi Prema)

Raashi Khanna won the hearts of countless fans thanks to her effective portrayal of Varsha in the romantic-drama Tholi Prema. The intensity in her performance added a new dimension to the Venky Atlluri directorial and became its ‘X Factor'Raashi Khanna won the hearts of countless fans thanks to her effective portrayal of Varsha in the romantic-drama Tholi Prema. The intensity in her performance added a new dimension to the Venky Atlluri directorial and became its ‘X Factor'

Nayanthara (Jai Simha)

Nayanthara returned to Telugu cinema with Jai Simha and delivered a classy performance. She looked angelic and struck up a solid on-screen rapport with Balakrishna. NBK and Natan looked awesome together and this added a new dimension to the action drama.

Rashmika Mandanna (Chalo, Geetha Govindam)

Rashmika made her Tollywood debut with Chalo and became the talk of the town in no time as she looked good with Naga Shaurya. Thereafter, she acted alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the blockbuster Geetha Govindam . Her portrayal of the feisty Geetha was awesome and it made the fans fall in love with her.

Kajal Aggarwal (Awe)

Kajal essayed the central role in Awe and pulled off a rather complicated character with ease. Her on-screen intensity added a fresh dimension to the already captivating tale and left the fans spellbound.

Nithya Menen (Awe)

Just like Kajal, Nithya too delivered an impressive performance in Awe and proved that she has evolved as a performer. Her mature performance was one of the big highlights of Awe.

Pooja Hegde (Aravinda Sametha)

Pooja Hegde delivered an effortless and confident performance in Aravinda Samatha and hit the jackpot. In the film, she was paired opposite Jr NTR and looked good with him. She dubbed her own voice and this upped the recall value of her performance.

Aditi Rao Hydari (Sammohanam)

The talented actress made her Tollywood debut with romantic-drama Sammohanam and made an impact thanks to her crackling chemistry with Sudheer Babu. She looked good and her performance was one of the big highlights of the film.

Anu Emmanuel (Shailaja Reddy Alludu)

Shailaja Reddy Alludu was a situational-comedy and it saw Anu Emmanuel share the screen with Naga Chaitanya. She played the role of a feisty young lady in the film and made quite an impact. Sadly, Shailaja Reddy Alludu proved to be a commercial failure.

Sai Pallavi (Padi Padi Leche Manasu)

Even though Padi Padi Leche Manasu failed to click at the box office, Sai Pallavi grabbed plenty of attention because of her lively screen presence and sincere performance.

Naa Nuvve

A musical-drama, Naa Nuvve featured Tamannaah in the role of an RJ and helped her showcase her dancing skills to the fullest. The ‘Milky Beauty' looked more glamorous than ever before and left the fans awestruck. Sadly, the film did not make an impact at the box office.