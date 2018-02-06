 »   »   » Bhaagamathie Box Office: The Anushka Shetty Starrer Strikes Gold!

Arundhati & Rudhramadevi

It all started her 2009 release, Arundhati, a thriller-mystery flick which went on to become a mammoth blockbuster at the Box-Office. This movie assured the producers that she could carry a movie alone on her shoulders. Following this movie was Rudhramadevi. Though Stylish Star Allu Arjun appeared in a special cameo, Anushka once again stole the limelight in the movie with her captivating performance and screen presence.



Bhaagamathie’s Box Office Storm

The movie was released amidst much expectations and hype for the long weekend and trade expected the movie to hunt the Box Office with huge numbers as the trailer of the movie had assured of a great content.



Bhaagamathie released to ordinary word of mouth from the audience and the critics too panned the movie as an average flick. But that did not deter the movie's sterling performance at theatres as Bhaagamathie has earned a colossal 80% of the distribution share over the weekend itself.



The Telugu version of the movie has been sold at a price of 20Cr worldwide and the overall distributor price comprising of all versions are sold at 30Cr.



The movie held very strong on its first Monday confirming its potential of turning out to be a Super-Hit at the Box Office by the end of its full run.







Here is collection break-up for the first weekend

Territory Distributor's Share

Nizam 5 Cr

Ceeded 1.65 Cr

Vizag 1.47 Cr

Guntur 0.97 Cr

East 0.95 Cr

West 0.66 Cr

Krishna 0.91 Cr

Nellore 0.54 Cr

Karnataka 1.45 Cr

USA 1.80 Cr

Rest Of India 0.50 Cr

Rest Estimated 0.70 Cr

Total 16.6 Cr



The Way Ahead

There are no real big threats in terms of new movie release apart from Ravi Teja's Touch Chesi Chudu, until 9th of February, which only infers the fact that Bhaagamathie could continue its dream run at the Box-office and rake in much bigger numbers.



An elated Anushka Shetty took to her Facebook page and expressed her joyous moment: "I thank each one of you for your appreciation towards Bhaagamathie. Special thanks to my director Ashok gaaru and UV Team for waiting for four years and making this as one of the memorable movies in my career.



We put in hard work in every character we do only to entertain you more. Thanks to my fans and well-wishers who have been supporting throughout my career with their unconditional love. Smile always love- Anushka."





