 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Bahiranga Sabha Highlights

Ram-Lakshman Master

The twin action brothers have orchestrated action sequences for almost all leading stars in the industry and this would be at a top-notch level considering the movie's template.

The duo thanked director Koratala Siva for making movies with certain themes and wished to be associated with him. They also praised his sincerity and dedication.

Superstar Krishna

The first superstar of the family and the James Bond of Telugu cinema, Krishna reminisced the impact created by Siva-Mahesh's Srimanthudu, which rewrote all box-office records. He was confident about BAN's success and wished the movie emerges as the biggest commercial movie in Mahesh Babu's career.

Ram Jogaiah Shastry

The talented lyricist was all praises for the entire project and heaped appreciation on Devi Sri Prasad for composing great tunes and selecting singers aptly. He credited the lyrics output to the entire team of BAN and ended his speech by thanking fans and anchor Suma Kanakala.

Dil Raju

The passionate producer was astonished with the response garnered by the event and wished Telugu cinema sets an example to the Indian cinema industry. He was expecting the presence of both Mahesh and Tarak eagerly, just like their respective fans, and wished the team for a huge success.

Vamsi Paidapally

Director of Mahesh's 25th movie, Vamsi explained the thread of all three Siva's movies and hoped for an even bigger impact with BAN. He drew comparison between DSP and Virat Kohli for their respective forms and wished the same continue with the former. Vamsi was pumped up and confessed to be eagerly waiting to direct Mahesh in his upcoming flick.

Kiara Advani

The young and beautiful actress thanked Siva and Mahesh for this wonderful opportunity and prayed she gets to act with Mahesh once again in her career. She claimed Mahesh Babu to be the most humble star and was floored down by his simplicity. Kiara thanked fans in person for the response and wished to receive the same throughout her career.

Sudheer Babu

Cousin to Mahesh and an actor as well, Sudheer was astonished with the crowd and their response on a day which witnessed the IPL opening ceremony too. Babu assured of a blockbuster hit with BAN and wished the entire team the best.

DSP

The numero uno music director of TFI is on a roll of late and is all set to continue his success streak with BAN. He sang a bit of both Mahesh and Tarak's songs and expressed ecstasy to see two stars sharing the stage which, he said, was a good sign in Tollywood. Devi thanked one and all for their constant love and support for the entire event and expressed gratitude to lyricist Ram Jogaiah Shastry. He introduced his sound engineer and shared credit for his untiring support.

Prakash Raj

The versatile actor was happy to witness the crowd and to spot 2 giant stars in a single frame. Raj shared that he was supposed to work with Siva in Mirchi, but couldn't manage his dates. He shared positive words on Siva's capabilities and was all set to make a detailed speech but was interrupted by fans with their excitement. An irked Raj walked off the stage.

Koratala Siva

Fans went berserk as soon as Prince entered the arena. Siva grabbed the microphone and urged fans to maintain their calm and composure during the night in order to facilitate a smooth proceeding.

Siva gave a gist about the movie's in-depth theme and said that the script's narration took almost 5 long hours. He thanked every technician involved with the movie and heaped praises on all of them.

Siva was jubilant with 2 huge stars coming together for an event and hoped this paved way for a healthy atmosphere in the Telugu industry.

Jr. NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, addressed Mahesh Babu as Anna (elder brother) and lauded Mahesh's grit to work on experimental flicks though he is huge commercial star. He also shared that Mahesh has been a sort of inspiration to stars like him to take up the experimental path.

He wished BAN becomes a milestone in Mahesh's career. Tarak deemed Siva as his best friend, guardian and a dear brother. He branded Siva as a responsible citizen apart from being an excellent commercial cinema maker. Tarak wished and thanked the entire cast and crew of the flick and eventually passed the microphone to the star of the movie.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh remembered a decade-and-a-half-old incident of attending the audio launch of Tarak's Aadhi, and the vice versa happening now was a sweet coincidence. He said stars remain close to each other off screen but it's fans that wage war against one another. He wished the trend changes where stars attend various other functions and fans put an end to wars. Prince thanked Siva for being a turning point in his career with Srimanthudu, and hoped BAN followed suit.

Bharat Ane Nenu boasts of an ensemble with many known names across different industries. Kiara Advani will be seen romancing the Prince while R. Sarathkumar, Devaraj, Prakash Raj, Sithara, Posani Krishna Murali and P. Ravishankar play other lead roles.