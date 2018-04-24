 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: Pre-release & First Weekend Collections

Related Articles
After back-to -back disasters, Mahesh Babu was expected to bounce back with the much anticipated flick, Bharat Ane Nenu. The movie opened up to unanimous positive responses, both from the audience and critics. Bharat Ane Nenu, had released to exceptional outcome all over and is denting the box office.
The pre-release business had some huge numbers to boast of, despite Mahesh Babu's previous two movies tanking at the box office. This, very well, proves the star power of Mahesh Babu.
Pre-release Business
Nizam - 22 Cr, Ceded - 12.6 Cr, Vizag - 8.2 Cr, East - 6.7 Cr, West - 6 Cr, Krishna & Guntur - 13.5 Cr, Nellore - 3 Cr, Karnataka - 8.2 Cr, Overseas - 18.2 Cr & Rest of India - 1.6 Cr.
Total: 100 Cr
The overall pre-release business of the movie stands at a whopping 140 Cr which includes Telugu satellite - 22.5 Cr, Hindi dubbing rights -15.5 Cr & others - 2 Cr.
Break-even Mark
With the overall theatrical business value pegged at 100 Cr, Bharat Ane Nenu, is required to earn the same amount to attain HIT mark at the box office. Anywhere below the same margin ends up as a loss venture.
The movie garners SUPERHIT status if it is able to achieve 120 Cr distributor share.
First Weekend Collections
Nizam - 10.2 Cr, Ceded - 5.5 Cr, Vizag - 5.18 Cr, East - 4.42 Cr, West - 2.63 Cr, Krishna - 3.38 Cr, Guntur - 5.57 Cr, Nellore - 1.42 Cr, USA - 9.08 Cr, Karnataka - 5.8 Cr, UAE/GCC - 1.35 Cr, Tamil Nadu - 0.87 Cr, Aus/NZ - 0.9 Cr & Rest of India & World - 1.1 Cr.
Total: 57.4 Cr
The worldwide distributor share is over 57 Cr while the gross value is a colossal 93 Cr. This is the highest for any Telugu movie (non Baahubali) for the initial weekend. The overall gross tally is a humongous 93 Cr and this is the highest for any Telugu movie till date surpassing the recent blockbuster, Rangasthalam. (non Baahubali).
Series Of Records
Bharat Ane Nenu has already carved some records under its belt within the initial weekend.
Day 1 gross of the movie at Chennai box office was a good 0.27 Cr which is said to be the highest for any Telugu movie. The first weekend Tamil Nadu collections of 2.35 Cr for a direct Telugu -only movie is said to be the highest for the language in Tamil Nadu.
Bharat Ane Nenu is all set to achieve break-even in the said territory by today itself, and is all set to close as a blockbuster. Mahesh, once again proves his box office pull and stamina in the neighbouring state.
The scene in the USA is no different, which is claimed as the strong fort of Mahesh Babu. Bharat Ane Nenu, has galloped to USD 2.5M in 3 days which is once again a record in T-town.
Jr NTR Praises Bharat Ane Nenu
Young Tiger, Jr. NTR, who had attended the pre-release event of Bharat Ane Nenu, has apparently watched the movie and has appreciated the movie and the team of Bharat Ane Nenu.
Tarak tweeted , "Blending social responsibility with commercial elements is not an easy job. Kudos to @sivakoratala for balancing both aspects beautifully. And congratulations to @urstrulyMahesh for delivering a flawless performance." - (sic)
"Congratulations to the entire team of #BharathAneNenu for making an honest and remarkable film."- (sic)
SS Rajamouli Lauds The Movie
Ace Film Director, SS Rajamouli too was not left behind and he too joined the party via his twitter official account.
"Raising issues like Local Governance in a commercial film requires a lot of thought. Truly appreciate @sivakoratala garu and @urstrulyMahesh for their conviction. Press meet scene is the best amongst many good moments in #BharatAneNenu." - (sic)
"@urstrulyMahesh delivered his best performance. Casting is very good. Everyone fit in perfectly. Congratulations Danayya garu and the team of #BharatAneNenu" - (sic)
