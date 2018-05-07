 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: The Latest Update!

Much has been talked and is still being talked about the box office collections of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu ever since the movie has hit theatres.

Producer's Claim



The production house of the super-hit flick, DVV Entertainments, seems to be a trade analyst at their own level. Not trusting any website or trade pundits, they seem to be educating fans and audiences with the movie collections.



The latest update from them was on May 5, where the makers have officially released a poster claiming that Bharat Ane Nenu had grossed over 190 Cr in 15 Days and is inching towards 200 Cr.



However, the trade has a different story to narrate and fans of other actors are in a troll spree mood refuting the numbers revealed by the makers and tagging it as an inflated one.



Trade Numbers



The trade, from multiple sources have another side of the story. The 13 days box office collections seem to be way beyond the official numbers and is realistic to comprehend.



The 13 days worldwide gross collections are somewhere around 145 Cr while the share value stands at over 87 Cr.



Nizam - 17.05Cr (77% Recovery), Ceded - 9.3Cr (77% Recovery), Vizag - 7.83Cr (90% Recovery), East - 6.33Cr (94% Recovery), West - 3.89Cr (65% Recovery), Guntur & Krishna - 12.44Cr (91% Recovery), Nellore - 2.387Cr (80% Recovery), Rest of India - 10.4Cr (115% Recovery), Overseas - 17.95Cr (99% Recovery).



The trade numbers look very impressive and there is no ounce of doubt that the movie has won the hearts of audience. However, the advent of Avengers - Infinity War has indeed dampened the chances of Bharat Ane Nenu from crossing Rangasthalam and grabbing the non-Baahubali throne.



USA Run Affected



With Avengers - Infinity War and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya releasing in back-to-back weeks, life has been hard for the political drama flick. Not to forget that Savitri’s much anticipated biopic, Mahanati, is releasing in a couple of days.



Bharat Ane Nenu, has so far grossed a little less than USD 3.35 Million and might end up with a maximum of USD 3.5 Million while there seems to be no chance for the latter to cross Rangasthalam’s USD 3.5 Million in the said region.