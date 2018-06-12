 »   »   »  Bharat Ane Nenu's Worldwide Closing Collections!

Finally, the curtains come down for Prince Mahesh Babu starrer, Bharat Ane Nenu's theatrical run. The movie which opened to critical acclaim won the audience reception infusing more happiness to the team of Bharat Ane Nenu. This political drama has had a great run in almost all released territories and has emerged as a decent movie in terms of commercial business.

Let's check out the final standings of the movie w.r.t the overall collections Bharat Ane Nenu has garnered worldwide.

Pre-release Business

Nizam - 22 Cr, Ceded - 12.6 Cr, Vizag - 8.2 Cr, East - 6.7 Cr, West - 6 Cr, Krishna & Guntur - 13.5 Cr, Nellore - 3 Cr, Karnataka - 8.2 Cr, Overseas - 18.2 Cr & Rest of India - 1.6 Cr.

Total: 100 Cr

The overall pre-release business of the movie stands at a whopping 140 Cr which includes Telugu Satellite - 22.5 Cr, Hindi Dubbing Rights - 15.5 Cr & Others - 2 Cr.

Breakeven Mark

As the overall theatrical business value stands at 100 Cr, Bharat Ane Nenu will have to earn the same amount to attain HIT mark at the box office. Anywhere below the same margin ends up as an average to above average venture.

The movie garners SUPERHIT status if it is able to achieve 120 Cr distributor share.

Closing Worldwide Collections

Nizam - 19.44 Cr, Ceded - 9.97 Cr, Vizag - 8.9 Cr, East - 6.86 Cr, West - 4.3 Cr, Krishna - 5.86 Cr, Guntur - 8.33 Cr, Nellore - 2.64 Cr, USA - 13.6 Cr, Karnataka - 8.2 Cr, UAE/GCC - 2 Cr, Tamil Nadu - 1.5 Cr, Aus/NZ - 1.76 Cr, Rest of World - 0.65 Cr, Europe & UK - 1.13 Cr & Rest of India - 1.2Cr.

Total: 96.3Cr

The worldwide distributor share is over 96.3 Cr while the gross value is a colossal 155 Cr. This is indeed quite a record as Bharat Ane Nenu had to face the wrath of the mighty Avengers Infinity War which had towering expectations across the globe. The Koratala Siva directorial venture emerged as a satisfying engagement for the audience as a viewing experience and a decent product from the commercial standpoint, let's check its standings at the area level.

Business Outcome- Area-wise Break-up (% Recovery)

Nizam- 88%- Loss, Ceded- 79%- Loss, Vizag- 108%- Profit, East- 102%- Profit, West- 71%- Loss, Krishna+Guntur- 105%- Profit, Nellore- 88%- Loss, Overseas- 106%- Profit, Karnataka- 100%- Breakeven & ROI- 168%- Profit.

Bharat Ane Nenu has scored profits in 5 out of 10 territories while the flick has incurred a loss to distributors in 4 regions. Karnataka region stands neutral with no profit and no loss.